Meta has announced a new VR subscription service that’s similar to what we’ve become used to from the PS Plus free games we get on PS5 and Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S.

Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro users can look forward to receiving two hand-picked VR titles as part of the new Meta Quest+ subscription service. It costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 a year (which is a saving of over 37%). New users can also enjoy Meta Quest+ for just $1.

The first titles heading to the service include the physical action-rhythm FPS Pistol Whip and the nostalgia-fueled arcade adventure Pixel Ripped 1995. In August, those games will be joined by the social VR experience Walkabout Mini Golf and some frantic shooter action in Mothergunship: Forge.

In a blog post, Meta promises to deliver a combination of VR’s biggest hits, hidden gems and back-catalog classics, but we’ll have to wait and see if any day-one releases make their way to the service.

New titles will be added to your library on the first of each month, and you’ll get to keep each title as long as you’re a Meta Quest+ subscriber – the same deal as we’re used to from PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

With Meta Quest 3 on the horizon, Meta Quest+ is a great way to bolster your library before the upgraded headset releases sometime this fall. It helps that Meta Quest 2 games work on Meta Quest 3 thanks to backward compatibility, unlike Sony’s PSVR 2.

We’re still waiting to see Sony offer free PSVR 2 games via its subscription services, which would be a great way to keep people engaged in VR and discover new experiences. Right now, it doesn’t seem like Sony has any plans to do so as the PlayStation VR2 is outselling the original PSVR in terms of life-to-date sales. That may change in the future, however.

