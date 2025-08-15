📱 Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold just leaked yet again

⚙️ This time, we’re getting a full list of seemingly-finalized specs

💧 The list gives us further confirmation that it’ll have an IP68 rating

🔋 The phone will also come with a Tensor G5, UFS 4.0 storage, and a bigger battery

📅 Google is announcing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold on August 20

There’s very little left to know about the Pixel 10 family after it’s been leaked to oblivion, yet we’re still seeing a ton of details surface about the phones ahead of Google’s August 20 event. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a prime example; while it’s been leaked and reported on for months, we’re still seeing new leaks pop up, and one of them gives us further confirmation on one of the most anticipated features: water resistance.

💧 IP68 and speedy storage for Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

WinFuture has shared what seems to be a finalized version of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs, and by the looks of it, the foldable will be pretty similar to what the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offered. However, there’s one glaring difference in the design: it’ll be rated IP68, whereas the 9 Pro Fold only had an IPX8 certification.

This is something we’ve heard time and time again about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google has somehow achieved the same dust and water resistance rating as traditional smartphones have had for years, which makes this foldable the most durable flexible smartphone on the market. It beats the IP48 rating that Samsung gave the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which could be enough to convince buyers to stick to Google and avoid the ultra-slim temptations of the Samsung model.

Other upgrades the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is slated to have (according to the spec sheet) include a bigger 5,015mAh battery, Qi2 magnetic charging, triple rear cameras with a 48MP main lens, and a Google Tensor G5 chip. A slightly larger 6.4-inch display will sit out front, while an 8-inch foldable panel will live inside. It also seems like the phone will come with faster UFS 4.0 storage, which will allow everything to move faster on your device, whether you’re copying files or installing apps.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to debut on August 20. However, it likely won’t go on sale until sometime in October, well after the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup goes on sale.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.