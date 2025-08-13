📱 Google just revealed the design of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

▶️ The unannounced foldable appears in a new video from Google’s social media accounts

👀 By the looks of it, it’s the same Pixel 10 Pro Fold we’ve seen through leaks

📅 Google is expected to announce the Pixel 10 series on August 20

Another day, another Pixel 10 leak. This time, it’s an official “leak” from Google itself, revealing the design of the unannounced Pixel 10 Pro Fold. A new video showcases the device and what it’ll look like, and like how every rumor has predicted, the phone looks identical to last year’s model, save for the new paint job.

Leaks say that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will ship in two colors: Lemongrass and Moonstone. It seems like the latter is featured in the video, with its blue-ish gray hue instead of a light green and gold colorway. The camera module appears to be identical to last year’s, as do the cover screen and folding display. The cover display might grow by a tenth of an inch, according to rumors, but that’s it.

It’s the upgrades you can’t see that will likely make a difference. While the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will look very similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it’s expected to get a new chip in the Tensor G5 with better performance for everyday tasks and AI. We also expect a bigger battery in the next Pixel Fold, as well as a full-fledged IP68 certification, which will make it the most durable foldable yet (yes, even more durable than the Galaxy Z Fold 7).

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be announced on August 20 during Google’s event in New York City. It isn’t expected to launch until October, well after the rest of the Pixel 10 series launches.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.