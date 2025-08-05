(Credit: Android Headlines)

🎃 Google is reportedly delaying three of its new devices until October

📱 The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2A won’t ship until after the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup

👷 This is reportedly due to supply chain issues

📅 The Pixel 10 series will be announced on August 20

Google is announcing a slew of new devices on August 20, but it looks like you won’t be able to buy a few of them for a while.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2A are reportedly being delayed until October. According to a report from WinFuture, Google is facing supply chain problems that are forcing the company to delay the release of the three devices.

📱 Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are reportedly on time

The issues don’t seem to be plaguing the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup. The regular Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly start shipping on August 28, shortly after preorders go live on August 20 following Google’s event.

It’s unclear what day in October the devices will go on sale, but regardless, you’ll need to wait nearly two months to get your hands on Google’s next foldable, watch, and earbuds after they debut.

👀 Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2A rumors

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Rumors suggest the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come with a familiar design, one that’s almost identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It’ll reportedly have a larger 6.4-inch cover display, a bigger 5,015mAh battery, and a Tensor G5 processor. The phone will also reportedly be the first foldable with an IP68 certification, keeping you safer from dust and dirt than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7. It’ll also include magnetic Qi2 charging.

The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to come with a slightly updated design with a faster charging method and new colors. The watch will likely come in the same 41mm and 45mm sizes as the Pixel Watch 3 and cram in a bigger battery, a new processor, and some new health features like breathing disturbance notifications.

The Pixel Buds 2A are expected to be an affordable pair of buds from Google with a similar design to the Pixel Buds 2 Pro. We don’t have a lot of details on their features, but we’ll know more about them in the coming days as we get closer to Google’s event.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.