📱 Motorola has partnered with Swarovski on a new Razr phone

💎 The Pantone Ice Melt version has Swarovski crystals integrated into its design

💼 It’s accented by a leather-inspired quilt finish on the back

🎧 Motorola is also introducing an Ice Melt version of its crystal-laced Moto Buds Loop

👀 Beyond the fancy design, it’s the same Razr we saw a couple months ago

📅 The new Moto Razr will go on sale August 7

Motorola is getting fancy. The company has announced a new version of its most affordable Razr as part of its new Brilliant Collection, which sees Motorola partner with Swarovski to incorporate crystals into its design. We saw Moto do this a couple of months ago when the 2025 Razr lineup dropped with the Moto Buds Loop, which were also outfitted with crystals. Now, there’s a version of the Razr available with a similar look.

💎 Moto Razr gets crystals and an icy color

💠 It’s very shiny. The new version of the Razr has Swarovski crystals infused into its design. They can be found primarily on the back of the phone, which also has a 3D quilted-pattern finish that looks a lot like leather. According to Motorola, a total of 35 crystals are used on the back, while a larger crystal with 26 facets is implemented into the hinge. The volume keys also have a crystal-like design to complement the luxuriousness of the device. Motorola pairs the crystals with Ice Melt, an official Pantone color. It’s a sleek look, which I’m looking forward to checking out once my review sample arrives.

📱 Still the same Razr. Beyond the new color and crystals, this is the same Motorola Razr we saw a couple of months ago. It’s Moto’s entry-level Razr, which means you get a 3.6-inch cover screen instead of the more expansive 4-inch screen as seen on the Razr+ and Razr Ultra. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip inside, a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide, a 4,500mAh battery, and an IP48 rating for dust and water protection. It’s not the most impressive foldable we’ve seen, but one that’s powerful enough for average users.

(Credit: Motorola)

🎧 Moto Buds Loop are icier, too. In addition to the new Razr, Motorola is also updating its Moto Buds Loop with the same Pantone Ice Melt finish and integrated crystals. The company already shipped the buds in a French Oak finish with the same crystal design, so you have a couple of choices if you want crystals in your next pair of earbuds.

📅 Launching August 7. The Brilliant Collection of Motorola devices launches this Thursday, August 7. The new Razr and Buds Loop will be sold as a combo package for $999. Motorola teased that it has more collections dropping in the near future, so if this one isn’t for you, it might be best to give it some time to see what else the company is working on.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.