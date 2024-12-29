(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📐 The OnePlus Open 2 design has leaked in a new report

📷 The foldable is rumored to come with a smaller camera module and rounder corners

💧 Previous rumors suggest the Open 2 will come with an IPX8 rating, an 8-inch folding screen, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite

📅 We expect the device to start shipping sometime in 2025

The OnePlus Open is one of our favorite foldables we’ve reviewed in the past couple of years, and its successor is right around the corner. We’ve seen OnePlus Open 2 rumors pop up here and there, and now, they’re starting to get more frequent as a new report from SmartPrix has revealed more specs and our first look at the design.

The OnePlus Open 2 will come with a smaller camera module than what was on the original OnePlus Open, according to SmartPrix’s renders. These renders, which are based on late-stage prototypes of the device, also reveal smoother corners on the device, a departure from the squared-off corners on the older model. It looks like the phone will still come with three rear cameras, a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the folding screen, and slightly rounded edges to make it feel more comfortable to hold.

If anything, the OnePlus Open 2 design will lean in the direction of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which comes with even rounder corners and a smaller camera module.

SmartPrix also says the phone will be under 10mm thin, which will make it even thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which is 10.5mm. In addition, the OnePlus Open 2 water resistance rating is rumored to be IPX8, which will give it much stronger protection against moisture than the IPX4 rating gave the original Open.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The battery is expected to grow from 4,800mAh to 5,900mAh and support 80W wired charging, plus 50W wireless charging. For screens, there will be a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch folding display, both of which will be OLED and have 120Hz refresh rates. There will reportedly be triple 50MP rear cameras and two selfie cameras, one 32MP and one 20MP.

OnePlus will also include OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 with the Open 2, which means we can expect the same excellent multitasking experience as the previous Open thanks to Open Canvas.

Rumor has it the OnePlus Open 2 will come out in early 2025, but it’s unclear when the phone will officially start shipping. There’s a chance it’ll be released in China first and be rebranded as the Oppo Find N5 in some markets before it’s released in the United States. We’ll keep you posted on the latest as we get closer to the OnePlus Open 2 release date.

