The first OnePlus Open foldable (pictured here) may get a sequel with the OnePlus Open 2 (Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

💧 OnePlus Open 2 foldable phone could come with IPX8 water resistance

📱 Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is also rumored

🔋 Bigger battery, yet thinner design are expected from OnePlus Open 2

📸 Better cameras could round out the rumored improvements

🗓️ Likely, OnePlus Open 2 won’t release until Q2 or Q3 of 2025

🤑 Price is likely to increase as well

As impressed as we were with the OnePlus’ debut foldable in our OnePlus Open review, its sequel is shaping up to be quite an impressive upgrade. The latest rumor suggests the phone could have full IPX8 water resistance which is nearly unheard of in a foldable. The OnePlus Open 2 could also come with a larger battery and several other big improvements to make an already extremely good phone even better.

OnePlus took the tech world by storm late last year with the debut of its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open. While the phone was a carbon copy of the Oppo Find X3 (OnePlus and Oppo are sister companies that share nearly all their resources), it still received tons of praise for the solid, premium build quality, powerful performance, and useful software.

While it likely didn’t sell anywhere near the levels of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus clearly sees enough value in the foldable market to follow up the Open with the forthcoming OnePlus Open 2. We don’t yet know a whole lot about the phone, but we do know it’s coming (most likely) in the first half of 2025 and we’ve already heard a few rumors about what to expect.

What other improvements one the OnePlus Open 2?

Aside from the improved water resistance, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm which is shaping up to be an impressive chip. I don’t anticipate OnePlus to upgrade the RAM in the next Open as the first one came with 16GB which is still more than most other Android flagships offer (*cough cough* Google, Samsung), and the current 512GB/1TB storage options I would expect to stick around as well.

However, the cameras are expected to get an upgrade. Most likely the Open 2 will come with the same cameras that debut with the upcoming OnePlus 13 flagship and might include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens this time around. That would technically be a downgrade from the 64MP telephoto lens on the current Open, but the periscope lens would enable much greater optical zoom, which is supposedly all the rage now, thanks Samsung.

Additionally, we’re expecting a battery bump from 4,805 mAh to 5,700 mAh with faster wired charging and the inclusion of wireless charging, all while sporting a thinner design, much like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It appears OnePlus has figured out some fancy physics to be able to pack a larger battery and wireless charging coil in an even smaller package, but with how good the design was on the original OnePlus Open, I’m not surprised.

There are still a few things we haven’t heard much about, such as the display, and, most importantly, the price, but you can be sure there will be much more to come as the launch gets closer. OnePlus loves to tease information about its upcoming phones long before they launch so expect to start hearing much more very soon.

While we don’t know about the price just yet, you can bet it’s going to go up. OnePlus used to be known as a company that made flagship phones at seriously good prices. However, prices for its flagship phones have been creeping steadily up over the years and now they are not too far from iPhone 16 Pro territory. Luckily, the company's midrange phones, like the OnePlus 12R, offer quite a lot of value at a reasonable price. However, I would be surprised if the OnePlus Open 2 didn’t get a price bump when it comes out next year.

Jason Cockerham is a seasoned technology journalist reporting on the latest tech trends for The Shortcut as well as CNET, Android Police, XDA Developers and Top Ten Reviews. You can follow him at @jasonthejasonc on X and LinkedIn.