OnePlus is rumored to be releasing the OnePlus 13 in early 2025, and we just got a crystal-clear look at it thanks to an image that surfaced online.

Before disappearing from social media site Weibo, 9to5Google was able to scoop up the leaked image that shows off OnePlus’ upcoming flagship against a block of wood. The phone has a similar design to what we’re used to from OnePlus with a large, circular housing for the cameras, a centered logo, and the Hasselblad “H” next to the lenses, indicating that there will be Hasselblad tuning in the camera system.

What’s most interesting are the sides of the phone. For years, OnePlus has opted for curved edges to help make its phones feel more comfortable in the hand, but that seems to be changing with the OnePlus 13.

Instead of curves on both sides, it seems that OnePlus will flatten the sides and square off the edges. This has been a trend in smartphones since the iPhone 12 when Apple resurrected the design language of the iPhone 4 with a glass back and flat edges. We’ve seen Samsung adopt it on the Galaxy S series, as well as Google with the recent Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

I’ve been a fan of the flat-side trend in smartphones. It makes it easier to pick them up from a table, and in some way helps them feel more premium than their curve-sided counterparts. Given how many manufacturers are switching to the flatter design language, it was only a matter of time until OnePlus jumped on the bandwagon.

The leaked image also hints at a special wood grain finish on the back of the OnePlus 13. In the past, you could buy a OnePlus phone with a wooden back, so if this leak turns out to be true, it could make for a neat call-back to the early days of the brand.

Other OnePlus 13 leaks suggest the phone will come with a 6.8-inch screen, a 6,000mAh battery, and a whopping 24GB of RAM. It’ll reportedly be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

Stay tuned for more on the OnePlus 13 as rumors continue heating up.