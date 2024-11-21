Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

📱 OnePlus is rumored to release its first flip-style folding phone in Q2 2025

🧬 The device could carry some of the DNA from the Oppo Find N5 Flip

💰 It’s expected to be a more affordable flip phone than others

🇨🇳 OnePlus will allegedly only sell the device in China

OnePlus will reportedly release its first flip-style folding phone in the second quarter of 2025. That’s according to a tipster out of China who, as reported by GSMArena, says that OnePlus’ first Galaxy Z Flip 6 competitor will be arriving sometime between April and June. But it’ll be a little different than what you might be thinking.

Instead of a high-end flagship phone like the Z Flip 6 or Moto Razr+, OnePlus will reportedly target a more affordable price point, similar to what Motorola did with the standard Razr. The device might be part of OnePlus’ Ace series of phones, which are designed to deliver premium experiences for lower prices. However, that also means this phone would likely only launch in China, which is where the rest of the Ace series lives. It’s unclear whether OnePlus would extend the series’ reach to other regions upon launching this mysterious flip phone.

As far as looks, rumor has it that the OnePlus flip phone could be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5 Flip with a large camera bump and sizable outer display. That phone never shipped, however, so it would technically be the first time its design hits the market. Rumors said the N5 Flip would look similar to the N3 Flip, so this could be what the OnePlus flip phone winds up looking like:

Image credit: Oppo

Other than that, we don’t know much about OnePlus’ first flip phone. In 2025, we expect the company to release a sequel to the excellent OnePlus Open, its book-style foldable that has proven to be one of the best folding phones to date. That one will likely be available in more regions than just China, so if you’re clambering for a new OnePlus foldable and you live outside of that market, you’ll still have something to look forward to.

We also expect OnePlus to release the OnePlus 13 come 2025, and - potentially - a new OnePlus Watch and buds. We’ll have to wait to see what shakes out over the coming months.

Up next: Oura Ring may get glucose monitoring thanks to new partnership

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.