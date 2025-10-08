🥲 Mina the Hollower has been delayed from its October 31 release date

🔜 According to the game’s developer, it’s merely a matter of applying some finishing touches and getting it properly ready for release

💨 Mina the Hollower was one of the first games announced to take advantage of the Switch 2’s 120fps screen

👍 Other titles that can also run at 120fps on Switch 2 include Hollow Knight Silksong and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

One of the Nintendo Switch 2’s latest games to take advantage of its 120Hz refresh rate screen has been delayed.

Mina the Hollower from Yacht Club Games (the team behind Shovel Knight) was originally set for release on October 31, but has now been delayed without a release date.

The developer said that the delay isn’t a major one and is instead “a stretch of time to apply some final polish and balancing to make the game truly shine”. The title is “so close to being done.”

“Our goal is to make sure our development team has the time and resources to deliver an incredible adventure and we will be giving you just that.”, they added. “We don’t want to announce another release date until it’s submitted to platforms, so please hang tight as we reach the finish line.”

Yacht Club Games made its name with the celebrated platformer Shovel Knight and its associated spin-offs.

Mina The Hollower sees a change of tack, with a top-down adventure style title that’s reminiscent of a gothic version of Game Boy Zelda title Link’s Awakening. You can try out the free demo now.

Despite its old-school inspiration, it’s one of the growing number of Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games. In fact, Mina the Hollower was one of the first playable games to support the feature.

Other games that are part of the exclusive club include the highly anticipated Hollow Knight Silksong, which released last month, plus Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which can do 1080p/120fps when docked and 720p/120fps when the console is in handheld mode.

For the frame rate minigames, the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour title also makes use of 120fps output, and Hades 2 also supports 120Hz when docked.

The Switch 2 also supports variable refresh rate, or VRR, in its handheld mode. Cyberpunk 2077 utilizes this when set to the game’s performance mode to run at 40fps.

Of course, the number of Switch 2 120fps games is dwarfed by the amount of PS5 120fps games and Xbox Series X 120fps games. However, it’s nice to see developers already taking advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2’s extra horsepower and modern-day display capabilities.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 mouse games: get an extra level of control in these titles

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with credits in Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.