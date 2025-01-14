📆 Nintendo has pushed back Alarmo’s general sale date

Nintendo’s interactive sound alarm clock, Alarmo, will soon be available to everyone. The quirky device from Nintendo will go on general sale in March, as it’s currently only available to Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

Alarmo costs $99.99 and includes a motion sensor that adds an interactive element to the traditional alarm clock. You can wake up to some of Nintendo’s iconic music, and the sensor will detect whether you’re tossing and turning, and respond accordingly with sound effects.

Nintendo had planned to make Alarmo available for everyone in January, but has pushed back the device’s general release until March. Nintendo hasn’t revealed why the release has been pushed back, but it could be due to supply issues or even a lack of demand.

Alarmo is a niche device after all, and unfortunately it’s primarily designed for single people. The clock’s motion sensor won’t work properly if you share a bed with someone, and can even struggle if you like to snuggle up with a pet at night.

Nintendo recently released a new update for Alarmo that added tracks from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It joins other featured games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 4, Ring Fit Adventure, and Splatoon 3.

If you fancy waking up to the familiar sounds of Nintendo’s games, you can order Alarmo now at the My Nintendo Store.

