👀 We could finally see the Nintendo Switch 2 this week

📆 A new rumor suggests the console will be announced on Thursday, January 16

👍 The reveal will focus on the console and hardware

🤷‍♂️ The games and additional features will be shown at a later date

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 reveal prediction suggests that we’ll see the console announced this week on Thursday, January 16.

However, this isn’t the first time a so-called insider has got it wrong, but there’s a few reasons why this latest rumor could be legitimate.

The prediction comes from podcaster Nate the Hate, who has been reliable in the past. He believes that Nintendo will release a trailer that focuses on the Switch 2 hardware only, and that a software showcase will arrive at later date in February or March.

“I can share with you that Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed in the coming week. I have been told Switch 2 will be revealed on Thursday, January 16, just a few days from now,” said Nate the Hate.

“I’ve heard that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself. There is not going to be any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus.”

VGC said that the two-part reveal plan aligns with what they’ve been told and follows how the original Switch was announced. A hardware-focused trailer was shown in October 2016 and a full reveal later followed in January 2017.

It seems like the Nintendo Switch 2 will have strong third-party support, something that is crucial to the success of any console. Nate the Hate says Assassin’s Creed Mirage will come to Nintendo’s console, and there have been several rumors about a Final Fantasy 7 Remake port.

We’ve already seen what many believe to be the Nintendo Switch 2 thanks to multiple leaks. The console looks almost identical, though it has a bigger screen, a second USB-C port on the top of the console, and the Joy-Con will attach magnetically. We still don’t know what the ‘C’ button does on the right Joy-Con, and there’s a chance the controller could feature a mouse-like optical sensor.

Expect a refined and iterative upgrade over the Switch 2, then, but don’t rule out any surprises as Nintendo has a long history of trying something new, even if it doesn’t always hit the mark.

