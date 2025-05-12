🐭 The Nintendo Switch 2 introduces mouse mode for navigating the home screen and eShop

Nintendo has shown off another Switch 2 feature ahead of its launch on June 5, and it's one I wanted to see.

While we already knew that mouse mode would be utilized in several Nintendo Switch 2 games including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Cyberpunk 2077, we now have confirmation that you can navigate the home screen using the new feature.

A short video from the Nintendo Today app shows how easy it will be to zoom around Switch 2 menus when using mouse mode. It looks responsive, accurate and makes me excited about how effortless it will be to browse the Switch 2 eShop using mouse mode.

For all the Wii Remote's faults, of which there were many, using the IR pointer is the closest we've gotten to a mouse-like experience on consoles. It made using the Wii Shop Channel, creating Mii characters, and navigating menus a breeze.

With the Switch 2, we're returning to the Wii's pointer-like accuracy. Judging by the videos Nintendo has released, the fast-loading and finally functional Switch 2 eShop should be a pleasure to browse through using this control method.

As shown in the video, mouse mode will work on your pants, just in case you don't have a flat surface to hand. Of course, you'll need to use the Joy-Con 2 as your primary control input, as mouse mode obviously doesn't work on the new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

I've already spoken about how I think Switch 2's mouse mode could be Nintendo's secret weapon, and while I still have my concerns about how comfortable using the Joy-Con 2 on its side will be for long periods, it's an aspect of the console that's certainly intriguing.

And that's important, as Nintendo has been accused of not innovating enough with the Switch 2. Former PlayStation president Shuhei Yoshida has said he felt "Nintendo is losing their identity" with its new console. However, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa recently said that Switch 2 was "filled with various ingenuity" and was rebuilt from the ground up.

Whether that rebuild applies to the UI is questionable, as it looks like Nintendo Switch 2 is making the same simple mistake as the Xbox Series X by keeping the same UI for its new system.

