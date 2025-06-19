🤔 The Nintendo Switch 2 system update 20.1.5 improves "general system stability" and enhances user experience

A new Nintendo Switch 2 system update is now available to download, and it appears it may do more than we first thought. You'll be prompted to install the update if your Switch 2 is in sleep mode and it only takes a few minutes to complete.

Version 20.1.5 introduces "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience" according to Nintendo's support page. However, reports have emerged that the latest Nintendo Switch 2 system update actually makes improvements to the console’s backwards compatibility support.

According to Dataminer 'OatmealDome', some Switch 1 games that may have had issues are now working properly. Games that could also not be purchased from the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop due to compatibility issues, like Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy, can now be bought.

Users on Resetera have also reported that Marvel vs Capcom Collection can also be purchased off the eShop, which previously wasn't the case. Switch 1 games that may have required a workaround, like putting the Switch 2 in flight mode, appear to have been fixed.

As of May 27, 2025, Nintendo said out of 15,000 backwards compatible titles, 92 games failed to start on Switch 2, including Nier Automata and Rocket League. Another 37 games, like Fall Guys and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, have in-game issues, though we’ll have to see if that’s still the case after this system update.

Nintendo has recently pushed out updates for Mario Kart World that squashed some bugs, and also updated Splatoon 3 so that it runs at a higher frame rate and resolution on Nintendo Switch 2.

Expect more Nintendo Switch 2 system updates in the future, especially as Nintendo irons out some minor issues some of the 3.5 million people who purchased the console may be facing.

We recently published our Nintendo Switch 2 review and called it "the best console Nintendo has ever made.” You can also read our Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller review, which we believe is “the pinnacle of video game controllers.”

