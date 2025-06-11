🦑 Nintendo has unveiled a new Splatoon spin-off game – Splatoon Raiders – which a first for the series

🔧 It sees you play as a mechanic as you explore the "mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the splat-tacular Deep Cut trio"

🤔 Nintendo hasn't provided any more details, such as a price or release date just yet

😍 Splatoon 3 is also getting big update, with new weapon packs, crossplay with Switch 1 and upgraded visuals on Switch 2

Nintendo has announced a new Splatoon spin-off game called Splatoon Raiders for Nintendo Switch 2.

The game was announced via Nintendo's new Today app and sees you play as a mechanic. You'll be exploring the "mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the splat-tacular Deep Cut trio", according to the news.

Nintendo didn't reveal any more details in the small blog post, but did provide us with a gameplay teaser. It looks like a single-player focused experienced, as opposed to the other Splatoon games which are designed around online multiplayer first and foremost. Nintendo promised to share more details in the future, presumably including a concrete release date.

Alongside the Splatoon Raiders news, Nintendo is also releasing a large update to Splatoon 3 with version 10.0.0 incoming. The update adds new weapons, badges, a classic map, and more to the base game.

There will be 30 new weapon kits for players to access, as well as new stat tracking options for weapon power, an increase to weapon freshness limits and the arrival of the classic map Urchin Underpass to Splatoon 3.

What’s more, Switch 2 owners can look forward to more detailed visuals and a higher frame rate in the plaza and Grand Festival Grounds. The free update for Splatoon 3 arrives June 12.

Splatoon 3 joins 12 other games that have been upgraded for free to take advantage of the Switch 2’s increase in power. Games such as Super Mario Odyssey, ARMS and more all look and play better than ever on Nintendo’s new console.

In addition, Nintendo also confirmed crossplay for Splatoon 3 across both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, so players can play together across different models.

