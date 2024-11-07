⏳ We might have to wait until early next year for a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal

🤔 A reliable analyst believes Nintendo won’t make any announcements now

📉 A Switch 2 reveal would likely impede current Switch sales

🎄 And with the holiday season now here, Nintendo won’t want to do that

Nintendo reiterated that a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal will take place before April 2025, but according to an analyst, we’ll have to wait until early next year before any announcement takes place.

Analyst Serkan Toto, CEO of Japanese game industry consultancy Kantan Games, told Eurogamer that Nintendo will be reluctant to announce the Switch 2 at this stage as it could tank sales of its current system.

“Nintendo is unpredictable, but I do believe a reveal before the end of the year is very unlikely,” Toto said.

“Sales of the current model are cratering, more than Nintendo had already anticipated. They would implode even further if a Switch 2 announcement came before the holidays, so why would they do that?

“Instead, Nintendo is a lot more likely to wait until early January to show the new device. For 2024, the ship has sailed.”

Nintendo confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible, which means you’ll be able to play the best Switch games and the latest releases like Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

However, with Black Friday and the Christmas period approaching, it’s correct that any Switch 2 reveal would impede potential Nintendo Switch sales. We know that the successor is coming, but Nintendo will want to squeeze out as much money from its current hardware as possible before that time comes.

Up next: Nintendo Music: updates, game list, and everything you need to know

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.