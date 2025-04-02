When is the Nintendo Switch 2 release date? Some gamers may be surprised by the wait between today and June. (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

We’re going to find out the Nintendo Switch 2 release date today, and hopefully, that elusive pre-order date, but the difference between the two is going to shock some Nintendo fans, according to The Shortcut’s data. We’ve seen a spike in gamers asking us if shipments are coming in April – and that’s unlikely to be the case.

The Switch 2 release date is expected to be June 2025, two months from today. This also happened when the original Nintendo Switch launched in 2017. We all had to sit idle through a two-month gap between a January 2017 similar to today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and the actual March 3, 2017 launch date.

That said, if you don’t pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 today, April 2 (or April 9, if that ends up being the pre-order date), you may not get it on day one in June either. Stores in the US are concerned about Switch 2 demand outstripping inventory. According to The Shortcut’s spike in traffic, that’s a warranted concern.

More time, more Switch 2 games? That’s the hope (Image credit: Adam Vjestica / The Shortcut)

Why a Switch 2 release date in June makes sense

It seems like the Nintendo Switch 2 has been rumored forever, and waiting another two months (while some gamers get hands-on time starting this week) will feel like a never-ending pause screen. But the decision has its upsides.

Nintendo is less likely to run into the same console shortages that plague the PS5 and Xbox starting in 2020. Even without dire chip shortages, Sony’s PlayStation brand had setbacks last year when trying to launch the PS5 30th Anniversary console. Nintendo is believed to have pushed the Switch 2 release date back in an effort to avoid this problem – and has promised it won’t face similar shortages.

We’ll also have more Nintendo Switch 2 launch games by the time the rumored June release date rolls around. We need a few more titles besides the confirmed Mario Kart 9 to feel wowed by this new console. After all, the Nintendo Switch 2 price is thought to be $399, which is $100 more than the original Switch 2.

Just going into our Nintendo Switch 2 live blog today knowing these two things:

You shouldn't expect to pick up your Nintendo Switch 2 this month or next But you’ll need to pre-order the Switch 2 right away if you want it on Day One.

In other words, slow down. But also hurry up, Nintendo fans.