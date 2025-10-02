📉 Prices of Nintendo Switch 2 bundles could be dropping at one French retailer

The Nintendo Switch 2 could be headed for a permanent price cut, at least in one European nation.

As noted by Dealabs, bundles of the Switch 2 with Mario Kart World or Pokémon Legends: Z-A at French retailer E.Leclerc will reportedly cost €469. This would correspond to a €30 price cut on their current price tag of €499.

It might not be much, but it’s at least a start, especially considering the threat of price rises that has pained consumers virtually everywhere – Nintendo Switch included.

We’ve also seen price rises from Sony in various regions for both PlayStation Plus and PS5 consoles, as well as with Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass from Microsoft. Most of these have been blamed on “market conditions” or a derivative of the phrase, so it is pleasant to see prices come down for a change.

The bundles are dropping in price on October 14 at E.Leclerc, or just in time for the release date of Pokemon Legends: Z-A two days later.

It makes E.Leclerc a loss leader for the Switch 2 in an attempt to drive up sales, although other French retailers haven’t taken the bait yet, although aggressive price cuts seem to be common in this space.

As per one commenter on Reddit regarding the Switch 2 price cut, Amazon is having a hard time due to higher prices unless you have a Prime subscription, and the supermarkets – Auchan, Carrefour and E. Leclerc – are a better bet for more cost-effective means of shopping.

Another commenter noted that the price has decreased by what’s equivalent of $80 USD since launch in Norway at Bergsala due to their lower sales, while the cut in France is potentially indicative of a Switch 2 price war between French retailers.

Whether this may impact prices elsewhere in Europe and the US remains to be seen, although it is at least nice to see that prices are heading in the right direction somewhere.

