Pokemon Legends: Z-A for Nintendo Switch 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

📆 The October 16 release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A was revealed during a Pokemon Presents live stream

🎮 The upcoming game will launch on both Nintendo Switch 1 and Switch 2

🛍️ Pre-orders begin tomorrow, July 23, via Nintendo and select retailers

🆕 The new trailer revealed a new Mega Pokémon, the Mega Dragonite, alongside returning favorites

💰 It’ll cost $69.99 for Switch 2, $59.99 for Switch 1, and the bundle will be $499

During today's Pokémon Presents livestream, Pokémon Company International announced some quite juicy items, including a new trailer for Pokémon Legends Z-A and an announcement on pre-order and release dates.

Both the game itself and the Switch 2 bundle – officially titled Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – will be available for pre-order tomorrow, at the time of writing, or on July 23, with a release date of October 16.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Nintendo Switch 2 bundle (Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon Legends: Z-A for Switch 2 price

Alongside the trailer and pre-order, and release date information, we also got a price on the bundle, which will cost $499. The game itself will cost $69.99 as a standalone title on Switch 2 and $59.99 on Switch 1. You can always pay $9.99 to upgrade the Switch 1 version to Switch 2 at a later date. It joins the long list of games that have paid Switch 2 upgrades, including Breath of the Wild and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

The Pokémon Switch 2 bundle will be available to pre-order from participating retailers and from Nintendo directly. As it isn't a special edition console, it should hopefully be easier to get hold of, as long as there is stock.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 vs Switch 1: What’s the difference?

The Switch 2 version of Pokémon Legends: Z-A offers "improved performance, enhanced resolution, and smoother frame rates", according to Nintendo. It may be that it becomes one of the console's 120fps games, although this information is currently unknown.

Alongside the pre-order and release dates, we also got a new trailer for the game that divulged some more details. It looks as if you'll be tasked with solving the mystery of super-evolved Mega Pokémon wreaking havoc on Luminose City, while needing your own super-evolved Mega Pokémon to do just that.

A new one for the Switch 2 variant of Legends: Z-A is the Mega Dragonite, which comes in alongside returning Mega Pokemon such as Mega Kangaskhan, Mega Absol, and Mega Charizard X.