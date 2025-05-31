Want to get the Nintendo Switch 2 in time for the June 5 release date? Here’s how to pre-order it

Finding Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US is still possible, as demonstrated by the surprise Friday afternoon restock of console reservations at Walmart. The Shortcut was able to track the Switch 2 inventory and send a priority alert to subscribers in our Substack Chat, and there will be more consoles in stock soon.

The Shortcut’s alerts have helped 10,000 get the sold-out console, and we’re ready to track the latest Switch 2 restocks from Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.

So far, it’s been just four American retailers and the official Nintendo Store that have had Switch 2 pre-orders. Even more retailers in the US, like Sam’s Club, are expected to launch orders for the console on June 5. We check these sources every day.

Walmart Switch 2 pre-order time

The latest Switch 2 pre-order restock came from Walmart, but it was a flash in the pan (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The latest Switch 2 pre-order happened at Walmart on Friday late in the afternoon, but it seemed more like a glitch than an actual restock, as the delivery date was marked for June 1. The official Switch 2 release date is June 5. Moreover, some people got their pre-order canceled by Friday night. False alarm for many of you, but a good sign.

My thinking is that Walmart Switch 2 pre-orders will come back for real on June 4, after 9 am ET (or sometime after then – that’s just when I’ll start tracking non-stop). Why that specific time? Because any Switch 2 console pre-ordered through Walmart before June 4 at 8am ET is guaranteed to be delivered by June 5 at 9am local time.

According to The Shortcut’s exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 sales stats, Walmart sold more consoles through our tracked links than any other retailer. This means Walmart’s lofty June 5 at 9am delivery time promise is going to be harder to keep if it sells even more consoles before June 4 at 8am ET. So I’m watching out for any time after that.

How to get Switch 2 pre-order alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Twitter/X is still a great way to get our pre-order tracking alerts on your phone

GameStop Switch 2 pre-order confirmed

GameStop will resume taking Switch 2 pre-orders on June 4 at 3pm local time if you’re willing to go to a GameStop store before they run out, as first reported by Jake Randall. You’ll be able to pick up your pre-order at most retailer locations at 12am ET / 9pm PT (malls that close before midnight may be trickier). In-store consoles will be limited, of course, so proceed with caution.

If you don’t want to wait in line, GameStop’s online pre-orders for the Switch 2 begin will begin again on June 5 at 12am ET / June 4 at 9pm PT, according to GameStop. reps who talked to The Shortcut. While that’s the official online pre-order time, GameStop’s online store has restocked early, so be sure to try at least one hour ahead of time.

Best Buy Switch 2 pre-order plans

The Best Buy Switch 2 pre-order plans have been revealed

Best Buy was the first retailer in the US to reveal that it would have a midnight Switch 2 launch event in the US. According to Best Buy’s Switch 2 plans, gamers will be able to pick up the new console on June 5 at 12:01am ET.

Best Buy will also roll out a “GameTruck Switch 2 experience” from June 7 to June 21 at select stores throughout the United States. There’s no official word on when Best Buy will open up online pre-orders for the console, but midnight is our best estimate.

Note: Best Buy Switch 2 pre-order pages have some fine print to them: “Most stores will have limited inventory of [Nintendo Switch 2] systems, games, and accessories.” Expect long lines at popular Best Buy stores in US cities.

Target Switch 2 pre-order plans

Target held back a portion of its initial Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders so that it could offer in-store purchases on June 5. This means there’s a chance you’ll find the console in your local Target store if you arrive early enough to beat the crowds.

Target Switch 2 online pre-orders will resume the following day, on June 6. The US retailer hasn’t announced a specific Switch 2 restock, but it tends to favor earlier times before its East Coast stores open, so expect it to be around 7am ET if it’s not at midnight.

Nintendo Store’s Switch 2 pre-order plans

The official Nintendo Store in San Francisco and New York City will have the console in stock, but you’ll need a Warp Pass to buy one, and for midnight, they’re already gone.

Lucky Warp Pass holders can buy the console "first come, first served” on June 5, starting at midnight ET / June 4 at 9pm PT, over the course of two hours. When the official Nintendo stores open the next morning, you’ll need to Warp Pass then too, from June 5 to June 9 (registration for this is also closed).

We’ll have to see if Nintendo will open up Switch 2 Warp Passes again for June 10 onward, or if the console will be readily in stock by then.

Stay tuned for frequent updates to The Shortcut’s Switch 2 pre-order tracking, as we search every store in the United States for restock updates.

Matt Swider is the Editor-in-Chief of The Shortcut, the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack. Matt, a trusted technology expert with over 25 years of journalism experience and the former US Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar, can be found on social media through X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.