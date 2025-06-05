There are 10 tech stories in today’s Substack issue of The Shortcut

Skip ahead to story 2 to 10 for more

Nintendo Switch 2 is arriving at stores across the United States tonight. (Cover Art: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Shortcut has helped more than 10,000 people find Nintendo Switch 2 orders (pretty good for a console that sold out in minutes) and generated nearly $5M in revenue for US stores. Incredible.

According to our Substack Chat (filled with The Shortcut subscribers seeking tech advice), I know that some of you still need the console. You’re not alone. My personal Switch 2 pre-order from Target was delayed at the last minute. So I’m in line – with the diehard Nintendo gamers, some of whom arrived at 8am ET – hoping to secure a Switch 2 from Best Buy at midnight. Review coming soon.

The best part? I’m meeting many of The Shortcut subscribers in person for the first time! Hi, Leo and Steve.

Meeting a bunch of The Shortcut subscribers in line at Best Buy Union Square throughout the night in NYC. Come by and say hi (also, please message me our photos we’ve taken or put them in the Chat).

🔗 Check Walmart Switch 2 and the Switch 2 bundle to prep for the restock

⏰ It’ll be in stock tonight at 12am ET/11pm CT/10pm MT/9pm PT

🛍️ Go to these links 5 minutes and start refreshing to drop into a “waiting room”

🛑 Stop refreshing once you’re in line at Walmart. They have the most inventory

🚨 Need help? The Shortcut subscribers get 1:1 help in our Substack Chat

🔔 Turn on notifications for Matt Swider on X to get additional alerts

Both the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundle pre-orders will be in stock at 12am ET / 11pm CT / 10pm MT / 9pm PT one last time before the console launches. What’s significant about Walmart’s pre-order is that it’s online when gamers all over the United States are in line at Best Buy and GameStop for in-store pre-orders.

This is your chance to skip the line.

Online on June 5 at 12am ET / June 4 at 9pm PT

Walmart always has more console inventory and better servers than GameStop. In fact, GameStop’s launches have routinely been late, and its servers buckle under the pressure more than Ticketmaster during a Taylor Swift concert sale. 💃

How to get Switch 2 pre-order alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Twitter/X is still a great way to get our pre-order tracking alerts on your phone

In-store on June 5 at 12am ET / June 4 at 9am PT

Walmart stores will still be open in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, but only select stores will have limited inventory.

In-store on June 5 when they open

Walmart’s East and Central Time zone stores will have to wait until the next morning, at least according to Walmart’s official rules.

Online on June 6

(Credit: The Shortcut)

🎮 Controllers, camera, and carrying cases – pair your Switch 2 with these

🤔 Switch 2 Pro Controller sold well, but the Switch 1 Pro Controller does work

🟨 dbrand’s popular Switch 2 Killswitch case orders are now live

📈 These are the best-selling accessories, according to my sales data

Full list of accessories

Launch games list

Walmart: Switch 2 games

🏆 Review score: 4.5 out of 5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros

🏃🏻‍♂️ Performance almost equal to the more expensive $429 Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti

🎮 4K 30fps playable with FSR upscaling

🕹️ 4K 60fps capable with FSR and Frame Generation

👾 Fantastic 1440p 90-120fps performance

🪞 Ray Tracing lighting quality and reflections look great most of the time

❌ Cons

📉 FSR 4 upscaling noticeably lowers fps from FSR 3

🪩 Nvidia RTX produces more convincing reflections overall

⚠️ Early review sample issues, updates coming soon

The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT is the best value graphics card you can buy for $349 ~ if you can find it at that price. This GPU might appear to be only a half-AMD Radeon RX 9070 based on its on-paper specs, but, in our tests, the RX 9060 XT delivers high-performance graphics for its entry-level price. That means fantastic 1440p ultra gameplay at 90-120fps. 4K ultra gaming is also playable at 30-45fps with just FSR enabled, and I can simply switch on Frame Generation to squeeze out 4K 60fps.

The $349 AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT also impressively serves up benchmark numbers just behind the $429 Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti. Just make sure to buy the 16GB version of the RX 9060 XT, even if the 8GB variant seems tempting for $50 cheaper at $299. Now the ultimate question is whether you can find this GPU for $349 after the string of price increases on the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 – not to mention all of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series graphics cards.

Kevin Lee's full 9060 XT review

🍎 Apple is expected to go from iOS 18 to iOS 26 at WWDC 2025 on Monday

🥽 Like visionOS, it’s reportedly going to have a glassy new look

🔋 Useful AI? Reports also suggest there will be an AI battery manager

🎮 Rumored gaming app may bring back Game Center features (and then some)

👀 Here’s what to expect when iOS 26 rolls around

iOS 26 rumors before Monday

macOS 26 rumors before Monday

Apple may go big on gaming at WWDC

🏆 Review score: 3.5/5

Samsung: Galaxy S25 Edge

Amazon: Galaxy S25 Edge

✅ Pros

📏 Thin and light design is quite stunning

📱 A beautiful display

🏎️ Fast, reliable performance

🤖 Clean software with enough AI for everyone

📸 Solid cameras

❌ Cons

🪫 Battery life can’t last a day

📷 No telephoto lens

🥵 It can get warm quickly

💰 $200 more than the Galaxy S25 Plus

Read Max's full S25 Edge review

Computex 2025, hosted in Taipei, is 12 hours in the future from NYC, but given the AI, gaming, and computing announcements, it feels years ahead of where we are now. Kevin Lee and I got to see the latest developments in person, from the newest AMD and Nvidia graphics cards, to the latest ultra-thin laptops, to next-gen gaming devices and accessories that make the Nintendo Switch 2 feel dated.

That’s what Computex is all about for us. It’s a preview of tomorrow’s technology innovations in the heart of where many of your devices are made.

Click for the 15 cutting-edge tech products that caught our eye while in Taipei.

See the AI & computing winners list

⭐️ EA Sports has unveiled the cover star for their upcoming Madden NFL 26

🦅 It's Saquon Barkley , running back for the Philadelphia Eagles

😮 He also becomes the first 99 Club member for the Eagles in 20 years, and is their first offensive player to make it in

📆 The game will be released on August 14 for Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Switch 2

As an Eagles fan (from Philly) and a Penn Stater, it’s inspiring to see Saquon Barkley leap to new heights – literally. Geno's Steaks in Philly (the one that’s not Pat’s) rebranded to "Steakquon's" to celebrate Saquon Barkley's Madden 26 cover.

Full news story and cover trailer

🏆 Apple has selected the winners of its 2025 Apple Design Awards

📱 12 awards across categories like visual effects, innovation, and social impact

📋 Apple says there were 36 finalists for this year’s list, all from around the world

👀 Here are the apps and games Apple thinks are some of the most stunning on the App Store right now

12 winners & links to the apps

📱 Adobe has launched its all-new Photoshop app on Android as a beta

📅 The app debuted first on iOS back in February

🏞️ It comes with AI features, image layers, advanced blending techniques, and more

💰 It’s free to download, while extra features will cost $7.99/month

Adobe released the first version of Photoshop designed for iPhone back in February, and it quickly became our preferred method of editing photos and graphics on the go. Now, nearly four months later, Adobe has released the new Photoshop for Android users. There’s only one catch: it’s currently in beta form.

See what's new Photoshop

🎮 A Severance video game may well happen at some point in the future

🤝 Both Ben Stiller, the show's executive producer, and Adam Scott have been positive to the idea in a recent interview with Variety

🤔 Stiller also revealed that there were two concrete plans for spin-off series that had been discussed internally

🙏 Fans are eagerly awaiting any further information, as the series has also been renewed for a third season on Apple TV+

Severance has been a smash hit for Apple TV+, and fans have been patiently waiting for any more news since the second season wrapped earlier this year.

Now, in a recent interview with Variety, executive producer Ben Stiller and Adam Scott (who plays Mark Scout) have spilt the beans on some potential upcoming spin-off projects, including a video game.

Please enjoy each fact equally