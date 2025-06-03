📱 Adobe has launched its all-new Photoshop app on Android as a beta

📅 The app debuted first on iOS back in February

🏞️ It comes with a slew of AI features, image layers, advanced blending techniques, and more

💰 It’s free to download, while extra features will cost $7.99/month

Adobe released the first version of Photoshop designed for iPhone back in February, and it quickly became our preferred method of editing photos and graphics on the go. Now, nearly four months later, Adobe has released the new Photoshop for Android users. There’s only one catch: it’s currently in beta form.

(Screenshot: The Shortcut)

The beta moniker is there to signify that there could be some bugs in the app. It’ll likely move out of beta phases fairly quickly, assuming Adobe updates the app often. Given that it’s Photoshop for the world’s most-used mobile operating system, I’d say the updates will be coming down the pike on a regular basis.

Photoshop on mobile is a surprisingly intuitive experience, perfect for those just toying around to make a fun graphic and those who have years of experience using Photoshop on other platforms. The app has all the utilities you could ask for from masking to spot healing, blending, Magic Wand, Clone Stamp, Remove Tool, and more.

It also comes with Adobe’s Firefly AI that integrates with features like Generative Fill, image creation, and more. You can adjust your canvas size to whatever you want, save all your projects to the cloud, use layers to make complex images, and more. It’s one of the most robust creator-friendly apps that doesn’t feel overwhelming to use, which is great news for Android phone users.

The app is available now from the Play Store for those with an Android 11 device with 6GB of RAM or more. It’s free to download, while some features will require a Creative Cloud subscription starting at $7.99/month.

