🖥️ Firefly, Adobe’s AI model, is getting a redesigned web app

📱 It’s also coming soon to iOS and Android with a mobile app

🔐 Adobe’s ‘commercial safe’ AI leaves no questions about copyright

🤝 It also announced Firefly Boards for easy team collaboration

✏️ We’ll have more Adobe Max London coverage this week

“Can I use this AI image without getting in trouble?” is a question I have with most AI programs, but at Adobe Max London, Adobe’s Firefly Gen AI model is emphasizing the use of “commercial safe AI.” And it’s coming with new features and on new surfaces.

There’s a redesigned web app that’s more powerful with free and credits-based Firefly Image 4 (free) and Firefly Image 4 Ultra Model (credits). Images and text look more realistic (when you want them to, of course), judging from the prompts I saw during demos after the keynote.

Video clips can be up to five seconds long, up to 1080p, and in 16:9, 9:16, and, now, a 1:1 aspect ratio. Text renders look crisp (something other Gen AI continue to struggle with), and video transitions offer custom video scene segues beyond what’s in your gallery. Text-to-vector lets you create and iterate on everything from logos to illustrations.

The newly revised web interface of Adobe Firefly AI

There’s a Firefly app for that

Adobe announced that you can expect a mobile app to be “coming soon” on iOS and Android devices. According to Adobe, you can “start a project on your mobile device and pick up right where you left off on your desktop.” That’s exactly what we want.

Adobe’s idea is “Never let inspiration wait” when you want to create images and video on the fly. It brought Photoshop to iPhone in late February with the very same perk –you can create and edit your Photoshop masterpieces anywhere you go.

Adobe is also debuting easier ways to collaborate with coworkers, friends, and family, thanks to Firefly Boards. The company highlighted mood boarding, storyboarding, and creative brainstorming at its keynote. This is one step closer to having Adobe products become as easy to use on teams as Google Docs, and I’m all for that roadmap.

Of course, in addition to the redesigned Firefly web app, you can find the model inside many of Adobe’s Creative Cloud apps (Photoshop, Premiere Pro, etc) for things like Generative Fill and Object Selection – and it’s getting more competent at executing natural language prompts. You probably only need to ask it something once.

At Adobe Max London, several of the core Creative Cloud products have either been redesigned or have added new features for creators. We’ll have a recap of that tomorrow.