Apple’s Design Award winners revealed ahead of WWDC 2025 – here’s how to download them
Apple has selected its annual Apple Design Awards recipients for 2025, and there are some good ones this year
🏆 Apple has selected the winners of its 2025 Apple Design Awards
📱 The 12 awards stretch across categories like visual effects, innovation, and social impact
📋 Apple says there were 36 finalists for this year’s list, all from around the world
👀 Here are the apps and games Apple thinks are some of the most stunning on the App Store right now
Every year before WWDC, Apple highlights apps and games on the App Store that stand out among the rest, stretching across various categories and genres. This year is no different, as the company has released its full list of 2025 Apple Design Awards to celebrate the work of development teams and technical achievement. There were 12 awards given out, selected from a pool of 36 finalists.
🍎 The Shortcut is covering WWDC 2025 and all of the news that Apple breaks. Join 153,000+ others and subscribe so you don’t miss out!
One of the biggest changes about this year’s list of awards is the exclusion of a dedicated section for Apple Vision Pro apps. Instead, Apple incorporated them into the rest of the list to keep things cohesive.
“Developers continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, creating apps and games that are not only beautifully designed but also deeply impactful,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We’re excited to celebrate this incredible group of winners and finalists at WWDC and spotlight the innovation and craftsmanship they bring to each experience.”
Here’s Apple’s full list of winners. We also included links so you can download them to your device to check them out.
Apple Design Awards 2025 winners
Delight and Fun
Innovation
App: Play (from Rabbit 3 Times)
Game: PBJ – The Musical (from Philip Stollenmayer)
Interaction
Inclusivity
App: Speechify (from Speechify)
Game: Art of Fauna (from Klemens Strasser)
Social Impact
App: Watch Duty (from Sherwood Forestry Service)
Game: Neva (from Developer Digital)
Visuals and Graphics
App: Feather: Draw in 3D (from Sketchsoft)
Game: Infinity Nikki (from Infold Games)
Which apps will you be downloading? Let us know in the comments!
Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.