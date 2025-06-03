🏆 Apple has selected the winners of its 2025 Apple Design Awards

📱 The 12 awards stretch across categories like visual effects, innovation, and social impact

📋 Apple says there were 36 finalists for this year’s list, all from around the world

👀 Here are the apps and games Apple thinks are some of the most stunning on the App Store right now

Every year before WWDC, Apple highlights apps and games on the App Store that stand out among the rest, stretching across various categories and genres. This year is no different, as the company has released its full list of 2025 Apple Design Awards to celebrate the work of development teams and technical achievement. There were 12 awards given out, selected from a pool of 36 finalists.

One of the biggest changes about this year’s list of awards is the exclusion of a dedicated section for Apple Vision Pro apps. Instead, Apple incorporated them into the rest of the list to keep things cohesive.

“Developers continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, creating apps and games that are not only beautifully designed but also deeply impactful,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We’re excited to celebrate this incredible group of winners and finalists at WWDC and spotlight the innovation and craftsmanship they bring to each experience.”

Here’s Apple’s full list of winners. We also included links so you can download them to your device to check them out.

Apple Design Awards 2025 winners

Delight and Fun

App: CapWords (from HappyPlan Tech)

Game: Balatro (from LocalThunk)

Innovation

Interaction

App: Taobao (from Zhejiang Taobao Network)

Game: DREDGE (from Black Salt Games)

Inclusivity

Social Impact

App: Watch Duty (from Sherwood Forestry Service)

Game: Neva (from Developer Digital)

Visuals and Graphics

Which apps will you be downloading? Let us know in the comments!

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.