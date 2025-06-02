👀 A Severance video game may well happen at some point in the future

🤝 Both Ben Stiller, the show's executive producer, and Adam Scott have been positive to the idea in a recent interview with Variety

🤔 Stiller also revealed that there were two concrete plans for spin-off series that had been discussed internally

🙏 Fans are eagerly awaiting any further information, as the series has also been renewed for a third season on Apple TV+

Severance has been a smash hit for Apple TV+, and fans have been patiently waiting for any more news since the second season wrapped earlier this year.

Now, in a recent interview with Variety, executive producer Ben Stiller and Adam Scott (who plays Mark Scout) have spilt the beans on some potential upcoming spin-off projects, including a video game.

Both are enthusiastic about the idea, with Stiller stating that it’d “be great to have” one and Scott agreeing that the show “lends itself to one.”

It's worth noting that someone has already created one over at lumon-industries.com, where you can have your own role as the Innies do in the show with macrodata refinement work. There’s also a Severance-like game available on Steam. There was also an app called Lumon that had a similar purpose on the App Store, but it has since been deleted.

In addition, third-parties have gone as far as recreating the keyboard from the terminal in the series, with Atomic Keyboard's MDR Dasher model, complete with matching colour scheme, 73 key layout and trackball. Apple themselves leaned into the Severance hype by adding the Lumon Terminal Pro to their website momentarily a couple of months ago.

Stiller also confirmed that there are "two specific ideas" for Severance spin-offs that he wasn't willing to disclose, but they have been discussed internally as potential ideas. These are perhaps more likely than a video game, but never say never.

Severance first debuted in 2022, with its second series dropping three years later. It’s been renewed for a third season, although we don't know when its release date is. Ben Stiller had previously said it wouldn't take another three years, so here's hoping.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.