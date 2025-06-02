(Credit: The Shortcut)

⛵️ Apple might name macOS 26 after Lake Tahoe

💻 A new rumor says the company will choose the iconic California destination to complement the macOS redesign

📐 macOS Tahoe will be the third largest redesign for the Mac’s software since Apple started using California names

📅 The next versions of Apple’s software will be announced at WWDC on June 9

Apple has reportedly settled on Lake Tahoe as the destination it’ll name macOS 26 after.

As is the case every year, Apple’s marketing team picks a destination in California to name its latest version of macOS after, and according to a new rumor, the destination for 2025 is Lake Tahoe.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the iconic landmark was picked to help highlight how big a deal macOS 26 is; Apple tends to pick particularly beautiful parts of California for versions of macOS that get a redesign (think Yosemite and Big Sur), and Lake Tahoe seems to be the favorite.

macOS Tahoe, as it’s rumored to be called, will be a big upgrade for the Mac. Rumors suggest Apple will give it the same redesign we’re expecting to see in iOS 26, watchOS 26, iPadOS 26, and more. The design will have a translucent, glass-like appearance similar to visionOS, according to reports, complete with updated iconography and menu designs.

Apple will also give all of its software updates the number “26” in their branding as part of a new year-based naming scheme. Rather than using version numbers, Apple will use the coming year to identify the current version of its software, which means the current macOS 15 will jump right to macOS 26 before the end of the year.

There are many big changes coming to Apple’s operating systems this year, and The Shortcut will be covering them all. Stay tuned for our WWDC 2025 coverage next week when the official keynote kicks off on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.