📆 The first dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is on Wednesday, June 18, focusing on Donkey Kong Bananza

🍌 Donkey Kong Bananza will release on July 17, 2025, exclusively for Switch 2, priced at $69.99

⏰ The Direct will be 15 minutes long, similar to the Mario Kart World Direct

🤔 Donkey Kong Bananza is reportedly being developed by the team behind Super Mario Odyssey and is the third Nintendo first-party title for Switch 2

The first dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set to take place on Wednesday, June 18, at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST and will focus on the console's next big release.

Fans can look forward to a dedicated Nintendo Direct focusing on Donkey Kong Bananza, which is due to be released on July 17, 2025, exclusively for Switch 2.

The Donkey Kong Bananza Direct will be short and sweet, with a run time of just 15 minutes. That's similar to the Mario Kart World Direct Nintendo held, which gave us a better look at the game's modes and characters.

There's been speculation that Nintendo was planning to hold a Direct presentation in June. However, with Donkey Kong Bananza getting a dedicated Direct, that may no longer be the case.

Still, Nintendo will want to sell new Switch 2 owners on Donkey Kong Bananza, a game that could end up on our best Switch 2 games list, if it delivers. It certainly looks promising, and is rumored to have been developed by the same internal team behind Super Mario Odyssey.

Unlike Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza isn't an $80 game, and will retail for $69.99. DK Bananza will be the third Nintendo first-party title to release on Switch 2, joining Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and Mario Kart World.

We recently delivered our Nintendo Switch 2 review and described the new console as "the best console Nintendo has ever made. Period. Now it just needs the same suite of compelling software we saw on Switch to truly earn that honor."

You can also read our Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller review if you've been eyeing up one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.

