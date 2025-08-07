💻 Apple is rumored to release the first OLED MacBook in 2026

📺 The company is expected to release an updated MacBook Pro with the improved screen technology next year

👷 Samsung is reportedly the sole supplier of the new panels

👀 There’s been a lot of back-and-forth as to when the new MacBook will arrive

📅 It still sounds like you’ll need to wait until 2027 for an OLED MacBook Air

Apple is bringing OLED to the MacBook Pro in late 2026 with the help of Samsung. That’s according to new reports from Korean outlets Dealsite.co.kr and Omdia (via Digitimes), who claim that Samsung’s new investment in upgraded Gen 8.6 OLED production lines will allow the company to supply all the screens Apple needs to release the new laptop next year.

Rumors have circulated about when Apple would release a MacBook with an OLED screen. While some reports have suggested the laptop would be released in 2027, most rumors we’ve seen indicate that Apple will update the chip in the MacBook Pro this year, followed by the release of a redesigned version of the laptop with an OLED screen in 2026. Given that we don’t expect the laptop to debut until later next year, it’s safe to say the rumored OLED MacBook Air won’t hit the market until its rumored 2027 ship date.

There’s also a chance Apple shifts its release schedule for the MacBook Pro by a year. Bloomberg reported last month that the M5 MacBook Pro might not arrive until 2026, which would delay the redesigned OLED model until 2027. Whether that happens is unclear, but a vast majority of the reporting we’ve seen hints that this won’t be the case.

Apple’s redesigned MacBook Pro is expected to be thinner than the current model and ditch Mini LED displays for OLED. Sketchier rumors have suggested it could get rid of the notch and opt for a small cut-out for the webcam, coupled with software to enable the Dynamic Island like on the iPhone. Meanwhile, the M5 MacBook Pro will stick with the same design we have today, coming in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with plenty of ports and Mini LED screens.

Before all that happens, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, a new AirTag, and more.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.