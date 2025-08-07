💨 LG Display has unveiled the "world's fastest OLED panel" at an exhibition in Seoul

😮 At 1440p, the screen has a 540Hz resolution, while at "HD", it goes up to 720Hz

📺 The screen is also one of LG Display's latest fourth-gen OLED screens, and can get as bright as 1500 nits

👏 Dual-mode panels like this are common, although this innovation takes things to new heights

LG Display has unveiled what it’s calling the “world's fastest OLED panel” at a recent exhibition in its native South Korea.

According to a recent press release, LG Display – the independent display manufacturing business for LG – has showcased its fastest OLED panel yet at the K-Display trade expo in Seoul, South Korea.

The screen presented is a dual-mode panel, as has been seen in LG displays before, that can change its refresh rate depending on the resolution outputted.

The common entry here is to have a 240Hz refresh rate at a higher resolution, such as 1440p or 4K. When you turn the res down to 1080p, the rate doubles to 480Hz – it's especially useful in fast-paced, competitive games such as Counter-Strike 2.

Gotta go fast

With this new display, LG has made things even faster. The panel can reach up to 540Hz at QHD (or 1440p), which can then go all the way to 720Hz in "HD" mode. LG hasn't said what resolution the HD mode is, although there is speculation that it's 720p.

LG Display has also said this screen has a fourth-gen OLED panel inside, and boasts the "highest level of picture quality among OLED monitor panels". It comes with 99.5% DCI-P3 colour reproduction, which means it’s an immensely accurate panel for colour-sensitive, creative tasks, and has a searing maximum brightness of 1500 nits.

Alongside this panel. LG also showed off a 5K2K screen, which works out to a resolution of 5120x2160 – they say it's the highest resolution among OLED panels these days – across a large 45-inch screen.

This 5K2K screen is available in a gaming monitor as part of the ultrawide 45GX950A-B model with a dual-mode panel. At the WUHD resolution, it sits at 165Hz, while dialling down to WFHD (or 2560x1080), it doubles to 330Hz.

Up next: PS5 lifetime sales sit just behind PS3 as it approaches its fifth year on sale

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.