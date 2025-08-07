📈 PS5 sales reach 80.3 million units, ranking 11th in all-time console sales, with the PS2 leading at 160.63 million

💰 PS5 sales increased slightly in Q1 2025 to 2.5 million, aided by the PS5 Pro launch in November 2024

🤑 Software sales rose significantly, with 64.9 million copies sold in Q1 2025 compared to 53.6 million in Q1 2024

🤝 PS Plus monthly active users grew to 123 million in Q1 2025, up from 116 million in Q1 2024

Sony has revealed the latest PS5 sales figures in its quarterly financial report. The Japanese company has sold 80.3 million consoles since November 2020.

That puts the PlayStation 5 in 11th position in the race to be the best-selling console of all time, with the PS2 still sitting pretty on top with 160.63 million units sold.

Despite a dearth of first-party software, Sony actually sold more PS5 consoles in Q1 2025 than in Q1 2024: 2.5m versus 2.4m. The slight increase is likely because of the PS5 Pro, which was released in November last year.

Interestingly, Sony sold far more software compared to the same time last year across PS5 and PS4. It sold 64.9m copies compared to 53.6m, which may have been helped by Microsoft bringing many of its first-party titles to PlayStation for the first time. Forza Horizon 5, for example, sold over 3 million copies on PS5.

Even though PS Plus prices continue to climb, Sony said that monthly active users of the company's subscription service have increased. 123m monthly active users were recorded in Q1 2025 compared to 116m in Q1 2024.

The figures all paint a rosy picture for PlayStation. With the release of Ghost of Yotei later this year, the brand will hope for a strong holiday season, especially as it's releasing a Ghost of Yotei limited edition bundle and accessories.

Here comes a new challenger

Sony will have to compete with the Nintendo Switch 2 this holiday, which is off to a phenomenal start. Nintendo announced that its new console had already sold 5.82 million units, despite launching on June 5. The Switch 2 has also been hard to find, making the total even more impressive. Check our Nintendo Switch 2 review to see why we loved it.

Microsoft is also launching new hardware in October. The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Asus ROG Xbox Ally are Microsoft's first foray into the handheld space. However, it is more of a collaboration than a true Xbox handheld.

With the PS5 approaching its fifth anniversary, the PS6 release date is already being discussed. Sony’s next console is tipped to release in 2027 or early 2028.

