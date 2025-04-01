💻 Apple is rumored to release a redesigned MacBook Pro with OLED next year

Apple has a lot of new products in its pipeline, with one of them being a new MacBook Pro with OLED. According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the company is currently on track to release the new laptop in 2026, the same timeframe we’ve heard from previous rumors. Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter suggests Apple will “overhaul” the MacBook Pro, marking the first major redesign since the 2021 MacBook Pro (one of the greatest laptops ever released, in my opinion).

The next-generation MacBook Pro is rumored to ditch Apple’s current Mini LED displays in favor of OLED, the same technology used on the iPhone and iPad Pro. It’ll give you much deeper black levels and richer colors, backed up by higher contrast that makes everything more legible. The company will reportedly use a two-stack tandem OLED display that stacks two panels on top of each other for higher brightness.

The thinner screen will also allow the laptop to shrink a bit in thickness, according to reports, although it’s unclear how much. The display could also see eliminate the notch and opt for a hole-punch cutout for the FaceTime camera, potentially blazing a trail for the Dynamic Island to come to the Mac. The laptop is also rumored to get Apple’s M6 series processors, which are expected to arrive in 2026 across the company’s lineup of devices.

MacBook Pro M5 comes first

The overhauled MacBook Pro OLED will be a far bigger upgrade than what we’re expecting this year. Apple is rumored to release a new version of the MacBook Pro toward the end of 2025, but it’s rumored to get a simple spec upgrade from the M4 Pro to the rumored M5 Pro and M5 Max. It’ll likely keep the same design we have now in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, plenty of ports, and Mini LED displays.

