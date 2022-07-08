Update: The MacBook Air will go on sale tomorrow at Apple and B&H Photo. See below for the guide on how to get it – and get a $100 education discount.

I said I’d tell you the God of War Ragnarök PS5 pre-order and release dates soon, and here I am. But it’s not alone – Apple is also launching MacBook Air orders tomorrow, Friday, July 8 at 8am ET/5am PT, while Nintendo just took the wraps off of a new limited-edition Nintendo Switch OLED for September and Amazon has worked its Amazon Prime Day deals in between.

Get 7 day free trial

🗓️ Updated schedule

🤑 Get ready to give Apple, Amazon, Sony and Nintendo all of your money in the next few weeks and months:

💻 July 8 (Fri) 8am ET: order MacBook Air 2022 – TOMORROW

📦 July 12 (Tue) 3am ET: Amazon Prime Day starts

📦 July 14 (Thu) 3am ET: Amazon Prime Day ends

💻 July 15 (Fri): MacBook Air 2022 release date

⚔️ July 15 (Fri) 10am ET: God of War Ragnarök pre-order

🦑 August 26 (Fri): Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED release date

🦑 September 9 (Fri): Splatoon 3 game + Pro controller + case launch

⚔️ November 9 (Wed): God of War Ragnarök release date

🐲 October 1 (Sat): LEGO Bowser will join these existing LEGO Mario sets

✨ January 24, 2023: Forspoken PS5 game release date now delayed

🛍️ Today’s quick deals (updated)

🤔 Tips to get MacBook Air, God of War on Day 1

💻 Apple MacBook Air 2022 this Friday

💰 Starts at $1,199 for the new M2 chip MacBook Air here

🏫 Starts at $1,099 with the Students & Teachers discount (also includes their parents these days) using this link (nope, not an affiliate link, just helpful) 🍎 Comes with a $150 Apple gift card 🛠️ Comes with 20% off AppleCare+ 🤓 Wow, can I go back to school, just to get these Apple promos?!

⏰ Orders begin Friday at 8am ET, meaning 5am PT 😴 For many years, Apple pre-orders began at midnight PT, meaning 3am ET, so the tables have turned! 🚚 I may have moved from Los Angeles to NYC for this reason – or it’s just peculiar timing 🙃

🏕️ I recommend camping out on this Apple Store page Friday morning. It won’t “sell out,” but I predict delivery dates will slip fast (within the first few minutes) into late July and August, especially for certain colors and configurations. You want this for Back to School, not sometime after Labor Day! 📸 This B&H Photo MacBook Air 2022 page may be an alternate way to order faster in case Apple Store shipment dates do slip

⚙️ I highly recommend upgrading (you can’t do this later) from 8GB to at least 16GB of RAM and from 512GB to at least 1TB of storage if you or your kids will get into any sort of multimedia work (photo or video editing)

🌈 Four colors Midnight (dark blue) ⬅️ This is the one I/everyone wants Starlight (champagne gold) Space gray Silver



⚔️ God of War Ragnarök pre-order next Friday

⏰ Pre-orders begin at 10am next Friday

🚨 I’ll send out an alert for where to buy it before next Friday. There are two coveted God of War Ragnarök special editions – turn on Twitter notifications

✅ Best advice: know which version you want to buy ahead of time. These will sell out (but I predict MacBook Air will be harder to get of the two items)

🛍️ The God of War Ragnarök November 9 release date is likely to drive more demand for PS5 restock news two weeks before Black Friday 2022 🙌 Yes, it’s become easier to grab a Sony console restock in July 2022, but many people will wait until right before Christmas (not a good idea)



⬇️ Here are the God of War Ragnarök special editions:

1️⃣ God of War Ragnarök – Launch Edition

Sony is encouraging early pre-orders, so it’ll throw in some digital items even if you buy the standard edition ahead of time:

Kratos Risen Snow Armor

Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (cosmetic)

2️⃣ God of War Ragnarök – Digital Deluxe Edition

Full God of War Ragnarök game on PS4 / PS5

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

3️⃣ God of War Ragnarök – Collector’s Edition

Voucher code for full God of War Ragnarök game PS4/PS5

Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf

2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins

Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside

16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök

Plus digital items…

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

4️⃣ God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition

Voucher code for full God of War Ragnarök game PS4 / PS5

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family

The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag

Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand

Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

2” Vanir Twins Carvings

16” Mjölnir Replica

Plus digital items…

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

Other ad-free content on The Shotcut today