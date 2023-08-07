Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat held a real-life stream event and giveaway, where those who attended could win a PS5. However, what should have been a fun community gathering quickly descended into chaos.

Police were called as the unruly crowd began fighting, damaging public property, and hurling objects. Multiple arrests were made which included Kai Cenat, who went live on Instagram inside a police car to urge the crowd to go home.

Around 1,000 police officers were deployed to Union Square Park in New York, and there are hundreds of videos circulating online showing individuals jumping on cars, smashing windows, and throwing traffic cones.

Cenat posted a message to his Instagram followers saying, “I love you guys to the fullest, you guys are amazing. THE LOVE FROM HOME BASE IS REAL. Please be safe.” He later deleted the story, which was accompanied by a photo of a local news station covering the riot.

During a press conference, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffery Maddrey said that Cenat has since been charged with “at least two counts” of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly. There was also a total of 65 arrests, 30 of which were juveniles. Several civilians and police officers wound up in hospital, with some people suffering broken bones.

What makes the scenes from Kai Cenat’s PS5 giveaway all the more ugly is that the PS5 stock shortage is well and truly over. Consumers no longer have to scramble to find a PS5 restock, and you can actually pick up the console for a discounted price as it’s currently on sale.

The sale suggests Sony is gearing up to announce the PS5 Slim, a cheaper, smaller version of its wildly successful console, which has now sold over 40 million units. The PlayStation 5 Slim is tipped to launch in November this year and is likely to cost $399.

That’s not the only piece of PlayStation hardware due this year, however. Sony is releasing the Project Q PS5 handheld, a pair of PlayStation Earbuds for PS5 and the PS5 Access controller.

You can also pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle, which comes with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, custom PS5 covers and a unique PS5 controller color that’s inspired by the symbiote in the upcoming PS5 game.

I guess the main takeaway from Kai Cenat’s PS5 giveaway is don’t put yourself at risk and wind up embroiled with some unsavory individuals. You might end up paying a far higher price than you would for a PS5.