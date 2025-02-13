📱 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone SE 4 next Wednesday

👀 It’s rumored to be the biggest upgrade the SE line has ever seen

📐 The phone will look vastly different compared to the iPhone SE 3

🖐 Here are the 5 upgrades I’m most excited for

Apple is gearing up to launch a new iPhone next week. The iPhone SE 4, which has been rumored for over two years, is finally going to be revealed on February 19, and it’s set to take on some other heavy-hitters in the mid-range phone market like the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56.

This will be Apple’s first entry-level iPhone in three years, ever since the iPhone SE 3 was released in March of 2022. At the time, Apple’s iPhone 6 design language with huge display bezels and a Home button was outdated, yet the company chose to include it on the SE and force you to buy a more premium iPhone if you wanted features like Face ID and a bigger screen.

Fortunately, it looks like the baseline iPhone will be treated to a new design, better performance, and USB-C this time around. Based on the rumors we’ve heard, there are five key upgrades that I’m particularly excited about. Here’s my list.

1. A modern design with Face ID

The biggest and most meaningful upgrade on the iPhone SE 4 will be its new design. Gone are the huge bezels that date back to 2014, and in their place is a large 6.1-inch OLED screen with much slimmer bezels around the sides. The SE will look a lot more modern this time around, which will be a game-changer for those who want an iPhone on a budget.

The device won’t take after the iPhone 16 series, however. Instead, it’ll fall in line with the iPhone 14’s design with a notch at the top. In the notch will be all the necessary sensors for Face ID, which is replacing Touch ID for the first time on an iPhone SE. That way, you can just look at your phone to unlock it. Sure, we’ve had this feature for a long time on other iPhones, but those on the iPhone SE bandwagon will get to experience it for the first time.

In addition, the phone will come with flat sides, an Action button, and a USB-C port on the bottom for charging. That means Lightning will be leaving yet another Apple device, and thank God - it’s time to retire the 13-year-old port once and for all.

2. MagSafe charging

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Speaking of charging, the iPhone SE 4 will also likely get MagSafe with its new design. This will allow you to connect magnetic accessories like wallets, kickstands, and more to the back of your phone, as well as use MagSafe-enabled Qi wireless chargers for perfect alignment. It’s been a feature on iPhones since the iPhone 12 in 2020, but for SE users, it’ll be a big upgrade.

3. Faster performance and Apple Intelligence

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Who doesn’t like a faster phone?

The iPhone SE 4 will upgrade the aging A15 chip in the SE 3 to the A18, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. That means we can expect a substantial performance upgrade this generation, with flagship-level performance at nearly half the price of the flagships themselves.

Apple is also expected to include 8GB of RAM which will enable Apple Intelligence on the device. While Apple’s AI features have yet to be totally fleshed out, it’s nice to see the iPhone SE 4 will gain access to them as they continue rolling out.

4. Longer battery life

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Phones with Apple’s 4.7-inch displays are notorious for having poor battery life. The iPhone SE series has been no exception, either; every generation has failed to last a full day on a charge, all because Apple has barely any room to fit a big enough battery.

Luckily, that should change with the iPhone SE 4. Thanks to its larger stature and more efficient A18 chip, we expect the SE 4 to last a full day on a charge. While we don’t know the exact size of the battery Apple will include, the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 ships with a 3,561mAh cell, so it’s possible Apple will include a similarly-sized battery in the SE 4. We’ll have to wait to find out.

5. Better photo quality

Yes, it’s a bummer the iPhone SE 4 will only ship with a single 48MP rear camera. But at least you’ll get better pictures out of it than with the current iPhone SE’s 12MP camera. Apple will use an entirely new sensor that will let in a lot more light and detail, boosting the overall quality of each image you capture in every lighting condition.

Does it suck you won’t be able to zoom in without losing quality or punch out to capture a landscape? Sure, but at least the photos you’ll be taking will look good nonetheless.

Apple is announcing the iPhone SE 4 on Wednesday, February 19, and we’ll be covering the device once we get our hands on it. Subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss out!

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.