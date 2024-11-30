(Credit: The Shortcut)

👾 You can relive your youth with these classic arcade cabinets and consoles

🕹️ Walmart has some great Black Friday deals on retro gaming hardware

👊 Deck out your home with a Street Fighter II cab or a pinball machine

💰 The Atari VCS is also just $80 – a saving of $159.99

Retro gaming is probably more popular than it’s ever been, and you can create your very own arcade full of classic titles thanks to these Walmart Black Friday deals. Want a cab that plays one of the best fighting games ever? Looking for a classic console that’s also packed with modern-day features? Or perhaps you want to unwind with some pinball after a hard day’s work? I’ve got you covered.

Let’s start off with a retro console that’s been upgraded with modern-day sensibilities. The excellent Atari VCS All-In bundle is just $80 at Walmart – that’s a staggering $159.99 off. It’s built to harness the full potential of a PC, but it’s also a reimagining of Atari’s classic console. For $80, it’s one of the best Black Friday deals I’ve seen.

No at-home-arcade would be complete without a few full-sized stand-up cabs, and Walmart has two classics on offer. You can get the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Machine for just $399.99 (that’s $100 off). Or, if you want something even more retro, the Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade Machine is now $479.99 and comes with an adjustable stool – that’s a saving of $120. Both cabs come with 14 classic games.

Kit out your gaming room with some retro arcade cabs. (Credit: Walmart)

After a more casino-like vibe? The Arcade1Up Wheel of Fortune cab comes with four Wheel of Fortune casino games and a collection of 20 classic, puzzle, card, and table games. It’s $100 off and just $399.99 for Black Friday.

To complete your setup and become the envy of all your friends, you can become a pinball wizard with the ToyShock Black Hole 3/4 scale electronic digital pinball machine. It includes two different game sets with 12 games in each set, and even a challenge mode so you can dominate the leaderboards. Get it now for just $375 and save $124 this Black Friday.

