Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Walmart: save on games, consoles and more
Don't miss your chance to save on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories at Walmart this Black Friday
👏 Now’s the perfect time to save on Nintendo Switch games and hardware
🥳 We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Walmart
🚨 Some deals will sell out fast, so don’t wait around
🎄 It’s a great chance to get a Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas
The best Nintendo Switch deals at Walmart this Black Friday are now live, and you can save big on Nintendo hardware, accessories and many of the best Switch games.
The Shortcut has 143,000 subscribers and is the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack. Subscribe now for the latest news and to receive our banner-ad-free newsletter ⤵️
We’ve rounded up the very best Walmart Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to trawl through every page. Make sure you revisit this page regularly as we’ll add new Nintendo Switch deals when we see them, and don’t forget to drop Matt Swider a follow on X so you don’t miss out on the best deals.
Walmart Black Friday deals quick links
Nintendo Switch console deals
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle - $249 (was $299)
Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle - $299 (was $349)
Nintendo Switch controller deals
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $49 (was $69)
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Neon Red / Neon Blue - $59 (was $79)
8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Wireless Controller - $47.99 (was $69.99)
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller Color Splash Heroes - $35 (was $59)
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller Black - $35 (was $38.99)
Hori Red Super Mario Wireless Controller - $39.95 (was $50)
Nintendo Switch game deals
Nintendo Switch Sports bundle - $30 (was $49.99)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $39.99 (was $46.99)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $30 (was $59.99)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - $30 (was $69)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - $44.99 (was $59.98)
Pikmin 4 - $30 (was $59.99)
Just Dance 2025 CIB Limited Edition - $30 (was $49.94)
Super Mario Odyssey - $30 (was $59.99)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - $30 (was $59.99)
Super Mario Maker 2 - $30 (was $59.99)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - $42.99 (was $56.99)
Hogwarts Legacy - $30 (was $59.99)
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - $39.99 (was $49.95)
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $30 (was $59.99)
Cuphead - $21.99 (was $39.88)
Bluey: The Videogame - $30 (was $39.99)
NBA 2K25 - $30 (was $59)
Sonic X Shadow Generations - $30 (was $49.94)
BioShock: The Collection - $25.64 (was $49.99)
Untitled Goose Game - $19.99 (was $24.15)
Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.