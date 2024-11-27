(Credit: The Shortcut)

👏 Now’s the perfect time to save on Nintendo Switch games and hardware

🥳 We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Walmart

🚨 Some deals will sell out fast, so don’t wait around

🎄 It’s a great chance to get a Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas

The best Nintendo Switch deals at Walmart this Black Friday are now live, and you can save big on Nintendo hardware, accessories and many of the best Switch games.

We’ve rounded up the very best Walmart Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to trawl through every page. Make sure you revisit this page regularly as we’ll add new Nintendo Switch deals when we see them, and don’t forget to drop Matt Swider a follow on X so you don’t miss out on the best deals.

Walmart Black Friday deals quick links

Nintendo Switch console deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Nintendo Switch controller deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Nintendo Switch game deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.