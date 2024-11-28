(Credit: The Shortcut)

👏 Now’s the perfect time to save on Nintendo Switch games and hardware

🥳 We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Xbox deals at Walmart

🚨 Some deals have already sold out so don’t wait around

🎄 It’s a great chance to get an Xbox in time for Christmas

The best Xbox deals at Walmart this Black Friday cover hardware, accessories and many of the best Xbox games, with big discounts available.

We’ve rounded up the very best Walmart Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to waste your time sifting through every page. Make sure you revisit this page regularly as we’ll add new Nintendo Switch deals when we see them, and don’t forget to drop Matt Swider a follow on X so you don’t miss out on the best deals.

Walmart Black Friday deals quick links

Xbox console deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Xbox controller deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Xbox game deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Xbox headset deals

All Walmart Xbox deals

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.