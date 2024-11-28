Best Black Friday Xbox deals at Walmart: save on games, accessories and controllers
Black Friday is the perfect time to save on Xbox consoles, games and accessories at Walmart this Black Friday
👏 Now’s the perfect time to save on Nintendo Switch games and hardware
🥳 We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Xbox deals at Walmart
🚨 Some deals have already sold out so don’t wait around
🎄 It’s a great chance to get an Xbox in time for Christmas
The best Xbox deals at Walmart this Black Friday cover hardware, accessories and many of the best Xbox games, with big discounts available.
The Shortcut has 143,000 subscribers and is the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack. Subscribe now for the latest news and to receive our banner-ad-free newsletter ⤵️
We’ve rounded up the very best Walmart Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to waste your time sifting through every page. Make sure you revisit this page regularly as we’ll add new Nintendo Switch deals when we see them, and don’t forget to drop Matt Swider a follow on X so you don’t miss out on the best deals.
Walmart Black Friday deals quick links
Xbox console deals
Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition White - $398 (was $449.99)
Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition White + Extra controller - $489.98
Xbox Series S 512GB - $248 (was $299.99)
Xbox Series S 512GB + Extra controller - $334.99
Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S - $119.99 (was $149.99)
Xbox controller deals
Xbox Elite Series 2 Black (various colors) - $106 - $139.99 (was $179)
Xbox Wireless Controller (various colors) - $45 (was $59.99)
Asus ROG Raikiri Xbox controller - $79.99 (was $99.99)
Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra controller - $179.99 (was $199.99)
Backbone One USB-C - $69 (was $99)
Backbone One Lightning - $69 (was $99)
Xbox game deals
EA Sports College Football 25 - $30 (was $69)
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $15.10 (was $29.99)
Madden NFL 25 - $30 (was $69.99)
NBA 2K25 - $30 (was $69)
EA Sports FC 25 - $34.97 (was $69)
Star Wars Outlaws - $49.94 (was $69)
Resident Evil 4 - $19.97 (was $29.83)
Hogwarts Legacy - $24.97 (was $59.99)
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $19.97 (was $49.94)
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - $49.94 (was $69)
WWE 2K24 - $24.97 (was $31.99)
Xbox headset deals
Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Headset - $71.99 (was $79.99)
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 - $44.99 (was $59.95)
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 (White) - $44.99 (was $59.95)
Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.