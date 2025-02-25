📱 Google’s Pixel 9a just leaked again, this time in a video

👀 The clip shows off a very boring looking phone

🤖 The Pixel 9a will come with improved specs over the Pixel 8a

📅 We expect the device to launch in mid-March

Google’s iPhone 16e alternative is right around the corner, and in classic Pixel fashion, it’s surfaced online in a huge hands-on leak.

The Pixel 9a has appeared in a new video from Shane Craig (via 9to5Google) that shows off the phone’s design in full, save for the screen. As previous rumors predicted, the next Pixel A-series phone will be going in a new direction design-wise, dropping the huge camera bar that Apple has been using since 2021 (ironically, Apple is expected to add one with the iPhone 17 series). If anything, it looks like the deceased Essential Phone from 2017.

The brief video reveals a Pixel phone that has a much less interesting design than what we’ve seen from Google in the past. There’s a standard matte black backplate that’s likely made of plastic, a glossy ring around the cameras, a semi-shiny aluminum frame, and round corners. It looks plain and forgettable, which might not matter if you put your phone in a case anyway. Compared to last year’s Pixel 8a, however, it’s not as eye-catching.

Granted, the next crop of upper mid-range smartphones isn’t exactly crowded with beautiful design. From the Pixel 9a to the iPhone 16e to the Galaxy A56, none of these phones are going crazy with looks. Instead, they all look vaguely like the flagships they take after, which isn’t a huge deal considering they aren’t $1,000. But if you want to spend less money and get a phone that’s guaranteed to steal someone’s attention, these devices aren’t it.

This Obsidian color is expected to sit alongside three other finishes: white/silver, pink, and a light blue/purple. The device is rumored to come with a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, the Tensor G4 from the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, a larger 5,100mAh battery, dual rear cameras with a main 48MP lens, and Android 15.

The Pixel 9a is expected to launch in mid-March. It’s unclear how much it’ll cost, but rumors suggest it’ll remain $499 like last year.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.