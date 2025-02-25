(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

OnePlus announced that sales of its new OnePlus Watch 3 have been postponed until April 2025. The decision comes after a typo was found on the back of the watch that says “Meda in China” instead of “Made in China”.

The OnePlus Watch 3 pre-sale date took place on February 18, with a general release set for today, February 25.

OnePlus initially seemed to lean in to its mistake on social media, and has offered any customer affected a free replacement. However, the mistake may have been more widespread than the company initially thought, hence the two-month delay.

The delay should allay any fears that consumers may have regarding quality control. While a typo isn’t as serious as the hardware issue that Nvidia has discovered with its new graphics cards, it’s still a mistake that OnePlus will want to rectify.

Pre-orders for the OnePlus Watch 3 will continue from today and you can still use code TIME1010 to get an additional $30 off. That brings the price down to $299.99 instead of $329.99.

In our OnePlus Watch 3 review, we praised the smartwatch’s five-day battery life, stylish circular design and advanced health tracking. “OnePlus offers the best value-packed smartwatch I’ve tested in a long time. It’s the smartwatch Samsung, Apple, and Google must beat in 2025 to appeal to consumers on a budget,” Matt wrote in his review on The Shortcut.

