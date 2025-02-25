(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

😫 It turns out some Nvidia RTX 5080 cards may also be missing key components

😬 Nvidia previously said only RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti were affected

😭 However, it’s now found that some RTX 5080 cards also have the issue

📞 Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement

Nvidia’s 50-series GPU launch hasn’t got off to the best start. Stock issues have left consumers unable to purchase the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti, despite Nvidia releasing a solid selection of cards.

However, to make matters worse, it turned out that some RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti cards were missing rendering output processors (ROPs), leading to a reduction in performance of up to 4%. And it turns out that the RTX 5080 is also affected.

Nvidia GeForce global PR director Ben Berraondo told The Verge: “Upon further investigation, we’ve identified that an early production build of GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs were also affected by the same issue. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement.”

According to Berraondo, no other Nvidia GPUs are affected, including the upcoming RTX 5070, which will release on March 5.

The issue shouldn’t affect any new cards that are produced, either, Berraondo said, “The production anomaly has been corrected.”

Like with the recent OnePlus Watch 3 gaff that saw a typo sneak onto retail units, Nvidia is offering replacements for those affected. But unlike the OnePlus Watch 3’s error, which is easy to overlook and has no impact on the watch’s performance, Nvidia’s issue is more frustrating.

Not only are the latest Nvidia RTX 50 series cards almost impossible to find, but it’s likely anyone upgrading will have sold their old card. It means those affected by the “rare” issue could be without a working PC for a few weeks.

Nvidia’s mishap will probably please AMD, which is preparing to launch its next-generation of GPUs in March. A reveal event takes place on February 28, which should disclose the pricing of the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT. Fans are already pleading with AMD to release a competitive but affordable alternative to Nvidia’s new GPUs. Hopefully, AMD doesn’t suffer any similar production issues.

