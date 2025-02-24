(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

😅 OnePlus has promised to replace any Watch 3 units with the “meda in China” typo

👀 The typo can be found on the underside of the watch

⌚️ Those affected can either keep the watch or get a replacement

👍 The OnePlus Watch 3 is a fine alternative to the Apple Watch Series 10 or Galaxy Watch Ultra

OnePlus has acknowledged the “meda in China” typo that is present on some OnePlus Watch 3 models and has promised to replace any affected units, no questions asked.

The error, which is thankfully found on the underside of the watch, should say “Made in China”, but unfortunately the typo “slipped through” to some units, according to OnePlus.

In a post on X, OnePlus said:

Oops, we’ve meda mistake! 😅 A typo slipped through and made its way onto your shiny new OnePlus Watch 3. Don’t worry, it was totally unintentional. But hey, if you’ve already got your watch, you’ve got two options! 1️⃣ Keep it as a super limited edition (it’s one-of-a-kind, after all!) 2️⃣ Return it, no questions asked! Either way, thanks for your understanding while we get everything back in check! P.S. If you’re itching for your perfect watch, hold tight! We’re refreshing the stock—check out http://oneplus.com/us for the latest update.

It’s great that OnePlus is offering free replacements of its new smartwatch, as it’s a fine alternative to the Apple Watch Series 10. As we highlighted in our OnePlus Watch 3 review, the stylish timepiece offers five times the battery life of an Apple Watch at one third of the price.

“At just $329 – and $30 cheaper on its site with promo code TIME1010 during the pre-order – the OnePlus Watch 3 steals many “Ultra” features found in its chief rivals: the pricier Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Google Pixel 3,” Matt wrote in his review on The Shortcut.

Mistakes in production are rare, and can sometimes lead to a product becoming a collector’s item. However, they can also cause concern about quality control.

Either way, OnePlus has at least embraced the mistake and is offering those who care about the typo a swift replacement, so there’s no harm done.

A typo is also far more preferable than discovering serious hardware or software issues post-launch, like Nvidia has. Nvidia has confirmed that some RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs are missing ROPs (render output units), which could lead to a performance impact of 4%.

Nvidia says the production anomaly has since been fixed and anyone affected can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement.

