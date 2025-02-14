🆕 AMD will finally show its new RX 9000 Series GPUs this month

📅 The event will take place on February 28 on the AMD Gaming YouTube channel

🔜 The GPUs are scheduled to launch in early March

💰 Fans are hoping AMD prices its next GPUs aggressively to compete with Nvidia

AMD has announced it will reveal its Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs on February 28 at 8am EST. AMD’s VP and GM of Ryzen CPUs and Radeon graphics David McAfee made the announcement on X, and reconfirmed that the cards will be available in early March.

The reveal will take place on the AMD Gaming YouTube channel and will provide some much-needed competition to Nvidia’s recently released RTX 5070, RTX 5080 and RTX 5090. While it’s unlikely that AMD’s cards will outperform Nvidia’s, especially in terms of ray tracing, there’s one thing fans want to see.

“Price this correctly and then AMD is back baby!” wrote one user on X, along with countless others who stressed the importance of AMD getting the price of its next cards right.

Sadly, those who were hoping for a 32GB version of the upcoming 9070 XT will be disappointed, as Frank Azor from AMD’s consumer and gaming marketing division dismissed the recent rumor.

Sharing the reveal announcement on X, Azor said, “No, the 9070 XT card is not coming in 32 GB capacity.” Azor also previously debunked a price leak rumor that suggested the RX 9070 XT would cost $899 and the RX 9070 would be $749. “While we aren’t going to comment on all the price rumors, I can say that an $899 USD starting price point was never part of the plan” Azor said in a reply on X.

AMD will be up against after its revealed its Radeon RX 9000 Series cards as Nvidia will release its third GPU of the generation on February 20. The RTX 5070 Ti will cost $749 (Founders Edition) and will release before the RTX 5070, which has been delayed until March 5.

Hopefully AMD doesn’t drop the ball with this generation of GPUs and can provide some much-needed competition for Nvidia.

