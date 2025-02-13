(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📅 Nvidia confirms the RTX 5070 Ti release on February 20

📦 The Nvidia RTX 5070 (with a Founders Edition) releases on March 5, later than announced

😬 Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti starts at $749, but there’s no Founders Edition to guarantee that price

➡️ Follow Matt Swider on X & turn on notifications for restock alerts

Nvidia has finally confirmed the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti will be released on February 20, while the Nvidia RTX 5070 will go to retail later than initially planned on March 5.

There won’t be a Founders Edition of the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti, unlike the Nvidia RTX 5090 and Nvidia RTX 5080. So it’ll be entirely up to third-party partners whether the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti will be a $749 GPU as Nvidia originally priced it.

The Nvidia RTX 5070 will be available in a Founders Edition for $549, though. This is our most anticipated graphics card after Nvidia promised RTX 4090 levels of performance.

(credit: Nvidia / X)

Of course, one of the biggest hurdles Nvidia’s new Blackwell generation graphics cards are facing is being available anywhere. There were numerous complaints that Nvidia’s first pair of GPUs were barely in stock across multiple retailers and e-tailers.

We’ll, of course, keep you updated on where and when you can buy the new Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti and Nvidia RTX 5070 with links to give you a shortcut to skip the line on launch day next week.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.