😁 AMD has revealed when its 9070 series of GPUs will launch

📆 CEO Dr. Lisa Su said the cards will launch in early March

🤞 PC gamers will be hoping for an affordable yet powerful alternative to Nvidia’s 5000 series GPUs

💰 We’re still waiting for AMD to share the price of its new GPUs

Hot off the heels of Nvidia’s 5000 series GPU launch, all eyes are on what AMD’s GPUs will deliver. We’re still waiting for the Radeon RX 9070 series cards to be revealed, but we at least have confirmation that a launch will take place in “early March”.

Speaking during the company’s Q4 2024 earning call, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said:

“In Gaming Graphics, revenue declined year-over-year, as we accelerated channel sellout in preparation for the launch of our next-gen Radeon 9000 series GPUs. Our focus with this generation is to address the highest volume portion of the enthusiast gaming market with out new RDNA 4 architecture. RDNA 4 delivers significantly better ray tracing performance and add support for AI-powered upscaling technology that will bring high-quality 4K gaming to mainstream players when the first Radeon 9070 series GPUs go on sale in early March.”

AMD may be dominating the CPU market, but it still trails behind Nvidia’s GPUs. The company has tried to position itself as a more affordable alternative, but its lagged behind in terms of features like ray-tracing and AI-upscaling.

Many will hope AMD can deliver comparable or superior performance to the RTX 5070 but at a lower price point. Nvidia’s new cards deliver a step up over the 4000 series, but they’re aimed at enthusiasts who are willing to spend big for the latest cutting-edge technology.

AMD recently debunked a price leak rumor that suggested the RX 9070 XT would cost $899 and the and RX 9070 would be $749. However, AMD Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Gaming Marketing Frank Azor said “While we aren’t going to comment on all the price rumors, I can say that an $899 USD starting price point was never part of the plan” in a reply on X.

We should hear more about AMD’s RX 9070 and 9070 XT in the weeks to come, and hopefully there will be more stock available than we saw with the Nvidia RTX 5080 and Nvidia RTX 5090.

