😮 Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro just got a surprise update

🙏 It’s the first update for the devices in two years

👏 However, it brings new features and addresses several bugs

💰 The Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro are currently discounted at Amazon

Amazon: Nvidia Shield TV

Amazon: Nvidia Shield TV Pro

Nvidia Shield TV owners rejoice. A major new update has arrived that adds new features, fixes various bugs, and makes Nvidia’s streaming device even better than before.

The update comes as a surprise as it’s the first widely available update for Nvidia’s streaming device for two years, which is an excellent alternative to the Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire Stick 4K and Google TV Streamer 4K.

The last update came in November 2022, leading many to believe Nvidia had moved on from the device. However, users can now download Shield Experience 9.2, which squashes a litany of bugs, brings match Frame Rate out of beta, and adds support for AURO-3D, which delivers high-resolution immersive sound over HDMI.

The only downside to this update is that you’ll have to re-add the Nvidia Shield to your Google Home app manually, but that’s about it.

If you’ve been searching for an excellent Android TV device, the Shield TV and Shield TV Pro are both on sale at Amazon. After this update, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

You can find the full patch notes below:

New or Upgraded Apps

AURO-3D This update unlocks full support for playback of high-resolution immersive sound in AURO-3D over HDMI. Connect your NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro to an AURO-3D compatible decoder and enjoy the most natural 3D sound experience from streaming apps such as Artist Connection.

Enhancements

Added support for Match audio content resolution feature when using a USB DAC

Added ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset

Added match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement

Added French parental control

Added security enhancement for 4K DRM playback

Known Issues

SHIELD TV will be removed from Google Home integration after SHIELD Experience 9.2 installation. Visit NVIDIA support to reconfigure.

Resolved Bugs

Fixed choppy video playback after FFWD/RWD operations

Fixed remote stops responding for 60 seconds after wake from sleep

Fixed SHIELD waking from lock screen without a button press

Fixed issue with large file transfer to NAS (operation not permitted error)

Fixed Google signing flow stuck in a loop

Fixed stutters in Bose and Sony headsets while connected to 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi

Fixed audio stutter in aptx supported headsets

Fixed AV sync issues when Dolby Processing is enabled

Fixed crash on volume change

Fixed Apple Music corruption during casting

Fixed Spotify empty playback when Match Audio Content resolution is enabled with Stereo Upmix

Fixed Google Assistant not starting after Google GMS update

Fixed full screen SHIELD Rewards notification issue

Fixed Wi-Fi log filling up storage

Fixed SHIELD drive filling up

Fixed no audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on

Fixed Geforce NOW crash after launch

Fixed video distortion on “RGB 8-bit Rec.709” display mode

Fixed USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug

Fixed NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity

Fixed mounted storages not listed after upgrade

Fixed occasional crashes in DRM apps

Fixed when Alexa SHIELD Skill cannot locate SHIELD TV device

Nvidia just released its new series of graphics cards, though they’re extremely hard to find. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 delivers more power in a smaller GPU, and we crowned the Nvidia RTX 5080 the new 4K gaming king.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut's Senior Editor.