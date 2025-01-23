🚨 Nvidia RTX 5090 reviews dropped today and pre-orders will soon follow

Nvidia RTX 5090 pre-orders are nearly here, and you don’t want to miss your chance to scoop up this astounding graphics card. We just put up our full Nvidia RTX 5090 review, and the new GPU lets you play AAA games at 4K and 400fps. It’s wicked fast with its own powerful native rendering power, but then DLSS 4 and multi-frame generation push over the edge and let you play Cyberpunk 2077 at almost 1,000fps.

The Nvidia RTX 5090 will launch on January 30, with the Founders Edition priced at $1,999. As of this writing, pre-orders haven’t popped online yet, but we’re regularly checking these retailers for the first live links, so keep checking back to this page.

Rumors suggest that the initial supply of RTX 50-series cards will be scarce, so we expect pre-orders to be as hot as the PS5 30th Anniversary restocks. You’ll have to be on your toes and fast with your mouse/trackpad clicks to be the first to order yourself a new Nvidia Blackwell GPU.

Best Buy is routinely the place to order and pick up on day one. It’s been a solid bet for us for PS5 restocks and special edition Xbox Series X consoles. This big box so far has set up holding pages for the Founders Edition versions of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Super.

Amazon always has a healthy supply of graphics cards from various manufacturers. Although they rarely do preorders on components, Amazon will have the best shipping deal, especially if you have a Prime membership – which these days, who doesn’t?

Newegg is my old online stomping ground for computer part shopping and gawking. It easily has the biggest catalog of GPUs from major manufacturers like Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, Zotac, to lesser-known AIB partners.

Nvidia’s own webstore is a surefire way to buy the new Founders Edition of the RTX 5090. If you dig Nvidia’s new dual flow-through cooler design, you can pick it up here, and it’ll arrive with overnight shipping. So far, Nvidia has told us it may have something to share with us closer to launch.

Microcenter is my favorite PC and electronics store. Going to their brick-and-mortar stores is like shopping at a Wonka’s candy factory, and they actually have knowledgeable staff that will help you pick the right components and save money, too. Online, the shopping experience is also good and the website will flag you of any money-saving bundles.

