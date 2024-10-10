Thursday’s 10-story newsletter ends with discount codes below ⤵️

🌟 Walmart PS5 30th Anniversary and PS5 Pro pre-orders begin today

🛍️ The throwback PS1-themed PS5 Slim sold out fast at Target this morning

📆 Sony’s new consoles will be in stock again October 10 at 10am ET / 7am PT

🏬 It’s the first time US retailers sell PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary

🙅‍♂️ No, the 12,300 PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary consoles are not expected

🧠 The Shortcut and Matt Swider on X send you a restock alert

🥽 2. See the trailer for Submerged, Apple Vision Pro’s first scripted immersive film

🍿 Watch the trailer for Apple’s first scripted short film in Apple Immersive Video

🥽 It’s specifically designed to be watched in the Apple Vision Pro

🌊 It’s a WWII-set thriller that brings you viewers aboard a submarine

🎞️ Directed by Oscar winner Edward Berger (All Quiet of the Western Front)

Earlier this week, Apple delivered a riveting trailer for its first scripted immersive movie that will be exclusive to the Apple Vision Pro headset. You can watch it below.

🚕 3. Tesla’s ‘RoboTaxi’ event tonight may launch a full self-driving fleet one day

What if your Model 3 became a robot taxi? (Image credit: Grok)

⏯️ Tesla’s ‘We Robot’ event streams on X at 10pm ET/7pm PT from Los Angeles

🚕 Elon Musk has long promised Telsa would deliver robot taxis

🤖 A robot-driven, passenger-only prototype may not have a steering wheel

💰 We’ll see if everyone’s idle Teslas become robot taxis, as was once floated

⏰ Nintendo has made an interactive alarm clock (yes, really)

🤷‍♂️ It’s called Alarmo and features a motion sensor and a small LCD

🎶 It detects movement, responds to gestures and plays iconic Nintendo sounds

💰 Price: $99 and available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members before going on general sale

Why Alarmo is designed for one person

You can still save big at Walmart until October 13. (Credit: The Shortcut)

🙌 Amazon Prime Day may be over for another year, but Walmart still has plenty of great deals available

📆 The Walmart Deals event runs until October 13 and you can save up to 50% on countless items

🆓 Walmart+ members can get free delivery, and you can try it for free

💰 It’s a great chance to save before Black Friday in November

🟤 Nomad is adding “Olde Dublin” to its Modern leather cases

🏉 The limited edition color is tanner with a weathered appearance

📱 It’s available for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

💲 Pricing starts at $70

📅 Both the Modern case and Modern Folio case are available today

🔫 It’s finally happening: Red Dead Redemption is coming to PC

📆 It first released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010

👏 Rockstar recently ported the game to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

👌 However, the PC version will be the best way to play the game

🤔 The PS5 Pro isn’t for everyone, but it’s starting to show its worth

If you want a plug-and-play experience, you’ll prefer PS5 Pro over a PC

🤩 Sony’s new console seems like it will offer excellent image quality using PSSR

👏 And plenty of upcoming and existing games will benefit

I’ve been one of the PS5 Pro’s biggest critics since it was announced. For many, the PS5 Pro doesn’t make sense right now, and the price tag of $699.99, lack of disc drive, and vertical stand only made the souped-up PlayStation 5 seem even more unnecessary.

However, after playing God of War Ragnarok on PC, I’m beginning to see the appeal of owning the more powerful PlayStation 5 console.

📶 T-Mobile is reducing the cost of data-only plans for Go5G Next subscribers

🛜 The Uncarrier is also introducing a new USB-C dongle that adds 5G to your laptop

⌚ If you upgrade a smartwatch or tablet with LTE, T-Mo wants to cover the extra cost

📅 These updates will start shipping October 17

🆕 Nintendo has announced an online playtest for Nintendo Switch Online members

🤏 It’s unclear what the new functionality is, but only 10,000 participants will be selected

👏 You can sign up if you have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack account and meet the criteria

⏳ We’re still patiently waiting for Nintendo to reveal the Switch 2

