Hot off the heels of its surprise Alarmo announcement, Nintendo has revealed a new feature is coming to Nintendo Switch Online – and you can sign up to test it yourself.

It’s hard to predict exactly what this new Nintendo Switch Online feature could be, but some believe it might be online streaming for GameCube titles, which would be fantastic. It’s also not a leap to believe the new feature will make its way to Nintendo Switch 2 as Nintendo has promised Nintendo Accounts will carry over to its new system.

To apply for the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program, you’ll need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, the most expensive tier, as of Wednesday, 10/09/2024 03:00pm PDT.

You also need to be at least 18 years of age as of Wednesday, 10/09/2024 03:00pm PDT and your Nintendo Account must be registered to one of the following countries: Japan, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, or Spain.

Like the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition, which was limited to just 12,300 units, only 10,000 participants will be accepted for the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program.

Applications open on Thursday, 10/10/2024 at 8am PDT to Tuesday, 10/15/2024 07:59am PDT and the playtest period takes place betweeen Wednesday 10/23/2024 at 6pm PDT to Tuesday, 11/05/2024 04:59pm PST.

