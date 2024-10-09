Walmart will have the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary and PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection consoles in stock two weeks after Sony’s exclusive sales window

PS5 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders start tomorrow, October 10, according to Walmart and other US retailers that will sell the special edition PS5 Slim console for the first time. Two weeks ago, Sony’s PlayStation Direct, the official store for the PlayStation brand, had the 30th Anniversary console in stock, but quickly sold out.

The confirmed Walmart pre-order time is October 10 at 10am ET. This date and time marks two weeks to the minute after PlayStation Direct sold the limited-edition console, meaning Sony had a two-week exclusive to sell its PS5 30th Anniversary and the PS5 Pro. While all its 30th Anniversary Collections sold out, PS5 Pro remains in stock, so I don’t expect the standard PS5 Pro to sell out at retailers in the US.

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order alerts before it sells out

The start of PS5 30th Anniversary pre-orders at online stores in the United States dovetail with the end Amazon Prime Day. Walmart may still have sales going on, as discounts are scheduled to last all week. The excitement for the PS5 Pro will naturally help generate interest in early Black Friday deals among retailers.

Unfortunately for both US retailer chains and American consumers, the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console isn’t expected to be in stock. Pre-orders for that limited-edition console bundle were only sold through PlayStation Direct two weeks ago.

No, the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection isn’t likely to be sold on October 10

List of PS5 30th Anniversary stores in the US

Walmart is our top recommendation for PS5 30th Anniversary consoles based on The Shortcut’s proven expertise. We guided hundreds of thousands of consumers to PS5 restock and PlayStation Portal restock information over the last several years.

PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Collection

Why Walmart is the top place to buy PS5 30th Anniversary

The reason behind this recommendation is that bots and resellers often thwart in-demand items like the PS5 30th Anniversary console. They’ve been reselling PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary consoles for double, triple, and even quadruple the price on eBay. Walmart requires consumers to be Walmart+ members for $12.95/mo.

The $12.95 for the paid version of Walmart+ (the free trial won’t work) acts as a low barrier to entry to snag a PS5 30th Anniversary Collection console. You may be able buy the 30th Anniversary console from Target or Best Buy, but it’ll be a free-for-all. My advice is to try all stores on October 10 at 10am ET. You’ll likely be able to secure it faster through Walmart, but you could cancel your order if you find it elsewhere.