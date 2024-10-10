🌟 Walmart PS5 30th Anniversary and PS5 Pro pre-orders begin today

Standard PS5 Pro and the limited-edition PS5 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders start today, October 10 at 10am ET, according to Walmart and other US retailers. This is the first time that US retailers will have the special console in stock following Sony’s own exclusive window, where it was sold out on its PlayStation Direct retail channel.

Target had the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console in stock at 3am ET this morning and it quickly sold out. But you’ll have other chances. We have confirmed the Walmart pre-order time to be October 10 at 10am ET. The Shortcut expects other retailers to be in stock around the same time, including Amazon and Best Buy, which so far have not release their inventory of PS5 30th Anniversary consoles

One important thing to not: The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console isn’t likely to be sold today like it was two weeks ago. That said, the standard PS5 Pro remains in stock at both Sony PlayStation Direct and Target, so I don’t expect the standard PS5 Pro to sell out at retailers in the US today.

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order alerts before it sells out

Get our free instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 Pro 30 Anniversary in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

I helped 400,000 people buy a PS5 and Xbox when they were hard to get. I’m doing it all over again with this new limited-edition PS5 30th Anniversary Collection

The start of PS5 30th Anniversary pre-orders at online stores in the United States marks the end of Amazon Prime Day just a few hours ago. Walmart still has sales going on, as discounts are scheduled to last until October 13, as it’s dubbed Walmart Week. The excitement for the PS5 Pro will naturally help generate interest in early Black Friday deals among retailers.

Again, to be clear, both US retailer chains and American consumers won’t be able to buy the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console. It isn’t expected to be in stock. Pre-orders for that limited-edition console bundle were only sold through PlayStation Direct two weeks ago.

No, the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection isn’t likely to be sold on October 10

List of PS5 30th Anniversary stores in the US

Walmart is our top recommendation for PS5 30th Anniversary consoles based on The Shortcut’s proven expertise. We guided hundreds of thousands of consumers to PS5 restock and PlayStation Portal restock information over the last several years.

Why buy PS5 30th Anniversary at Walmart today

The reason behind this recommendation is that bots and resellers often thwart in-demand items like the PS5 30th Anniversary console. They’ve been reselling PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary consoles for double, triple, and even quadruple the price on eBay. Walmart requires consumers to be Walmart+ members for $12.95/mo.

The $12.95 for the paid version of Walmart+ (the free trial won’t work) acts as a low barrier to entry to snag a PS5 30th Anniversary Collection console. You may be able buy the 30th Anniversary console from Target or Best Buy, but it’ll be a free-for-all. My advice is to try all stores on October 10 at 10am ET. You’ll likely be able to secure it faster through Walmart, but you could cancel your order if you find it elsewhere.